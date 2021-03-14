Megan Thee Stallion Gets ’Savage’ & Twerks At The Grammys With Electric, Show-Stopping Performance

Megan Thee Stallion made her first Grammys appearance count! She rocked a sexy sequined bodysuit as she twerked and melted the stage with a medley of her hits.



Megan Thee Stallion promised that her first ever Grammys performance would be “Real hotgirl sh*t!” and she delivered, thanks to sexy costumes, sizzling twerking skills and her huge talent. The 26-year-old opened with her latest hit “Body,” in a glamorous custom made Dolce & Gabbana nude illusion bodycon suit with hand stitched Swarovski crystal accents. Meg then did the world’s fastest onstage costume change for her “classy, bougie, rachet” smash “Savage.” She he donned a caged corseted bodysuit made of Swarovski crystals. Meg showcased her ability to own a stage, showing off super sexy dance moves that included a lot of twerking. She later reappeared with Cardi B to perform their number one smash duet “WAP” live for the first time on TV.

megan thee stallion everyone ! pic.twitter.com/thAlhtPqC7 — joy⁷ (@sugaspov) March 15, 2021

Meg looked like absolute music royalty as the rapper arrived at the 63 annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles She wore a bright orange strapless Dolce and Gabbana gown with a sexy hip-high slit on the left side. The dress featured a massive dramatic bow covering her entire backside, and Meg accented her look with tons of bling. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper wore an elegant diamond necklace, with diamond bracelets on each of her wrists. Meg wore her hair in a gorgeous updo with tendrils framing her face, as to allow her gown and jewelry to be totally showcased. Meg told E! that she really wanted to “pop” on red carpet and “I wanted to look like a Grammy. I manifested this” of her incredible look.

Meg’s stunning diamonds came courtesy of Chopard, as the legendary jeweler tells HollywoodLife.com: “Megan’s jewelry is by Chopard — Megan wore earrings featuring 4.02-carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold from the ‘Happy Diamonds Collection,’ a necklace featuring 91.70-carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold from the ‘Red Carpet Collection,’ a bracelet featuring 83.42-carats of diamonds set in 18k white Fairmined gold from the ‘Green Carpet Collection,’ a bracelet featuring 33.8-carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k white Fairmined gold from the ‘Haute Joaillerie Collection’, and a ring featuring a 3.31-carat round brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by 6.47-carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold from the ‘Magical Setting Collection,’ all by Chopard.”

Meg already took home her first Grammy ever when it was announced pre-telecast that she and Beyonce and won Best Rap Performance for Megan’s “Savage” remix. She celebrated via an excited tweet that simply read, “AHHHHHHHJHGJDKNBOOM” with a series of crying emojis. In the remote video of her reaction, she squealed for joy and yelled “Whaaaaat? Me?” while looking gorgeous in a strappy black top with the elegant updo she rocked on the red carpet.

She’s so wholesome 😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/38Wbc4hdAt — S O N I A (@melaninequeen98) March 14, 2021

Thanks to her monster breakout 2020, Megan was also up for the competitive Grammy category of Best New Artist, which became her second Grammy of the night. She sat stunned in her seat inside the Los Angeles convention center before she finally took off her mask and made her way to the stage, fighting back tears of emotion while trying to retain her composure.

Megan Thee Stallion emotional accepting speech made me teary. Congrats on winning the best new artist #GRAMMYs #MeganTheeStallion #grammys2021 pic.twitter.com/xUk2g185wM — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) March 15, 2021

Megan — full name Megan Pete — is up for one of the most coveted awards of the night: Record of the Year for her remix of “Savage.” This time last year the song was on the verge of exploding thanks to the viral video dance challenge that went along with the lyrics. As everyone including celebrities were forced into home quarantines due to the March 2020 COVID-19 outbreak, folks had a lot of time on their hands to show off how they could be the most “Classy, bougie, ratchet” to the song via their Instagram and TikTok videos. Even Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin gave it their best shot while under lockdown!

After “Savage” became one of the biggest hits of the year, she teamed up with Cardi in August for another one of 2020’s biggest smashes with their duet “WAP.” Meg then released her first studio album Good News on November 20, 2020, along with the first single “Body.” Megan was one of 22 artists performing at the 2021 Grammys live from the Los Angeles Convention Center. The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah had the hosting duties.