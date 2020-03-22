Mason Disick Expertly Does Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ Challenge With Help From Daddy Scott

Mason Disick showed off his dance skills when he impressively took on Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ challenge in a new video and his hilarious dad Scott makes a quick but funny appearance.

Does Mason Disick, 10, have a dancing career in his future? The son of Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Scott Disick, 36, proved he certainly has the moves for it in a new video that shows him doing his version of Megan Thee Stallion‘s #savagechallenge. In the clip, the talented youngster can be seen smiling while dancing to Megan’s song “Savage” while wearing a black T-shirt and matching pants. Within a couple seconds into the video, his dad Scott makes an unexpected appearance by quickly walking by behind him and showing off his own arm moves. The cameo didn’t make Mason miss a beat, however, and he kept going right on through until the end.

The new challenge Mason took on is just one of many that’s been seen all over the internet lately, especially since the video-sharing social networking service, Tik Tok, which launched in 2016, has gained in popularity over the past year. In addition to Megan’s recent challenge, there have been various other dance challenges to songs that have been shared on the service and many celebs always take part.

Two months before Mason’s latest video, he shared a different video that showed him dancing in the Global.jones dance challenge. His mom, Kourtney, was the one to make an appearance that time as she walked up beside him to quickly wave at the camera halfway in. He again didn’t miss a beat and kept right on dancing even though more people were behind him at the time.

Mason’s recent videos seem to prove he’s close with his parents and they’re always willing to have a little fun with him whenever they can. We can’t wait to see the next challenge he shares!