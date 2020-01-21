Kourtney Kardashian Photobombs Mason Disick’s New TikTok As He Shows Off His Dance Moves

Kourtney Kardashian is making regular appearances in her son Mason Disick’s TikTok videos and we’re not complaining. The ‘KUWTK’ star made an unexpected cameo in his latest upload, and we’ve got it on loop!

Kourtney Kardashian and her son Mason Disick are already TikTok stars less than a week after the 10-year-old joined the popular app! The POOSH founder, 40, popped in with a quick wave while Mason pulled off the Global.jones Dance Challenge. And, if you look really close, you’ll notice Mason’s younger siblings Penelope, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, in the background. Cousins, North, 6, and Saint West, 4, were also in attendance during the family outing.

Kourtney, who donned a fresh face and light-colored trench coat, stepped into the frame just a few seconds after it started. Unfortunately, none of the cousins joined in on the video — not even North, who loves to dance, as seen in videos from her dad, Kanye West‘s Sunday Service. Nonetheless, Kardashian family friend Fai Khadra joined in on Mason’s latest TikTok. He can be seen showing off his dance moves in the background.

Mason made his TikTok debut over the weekend with the help of his mom and famous YouTuber David Dobrik, who initially taught him how to use the popular app. The trio stood in a line as they performed a dance to “Lottery” by Atlanta rapper K Camp. Other clips showed Mason and his mom in various rooms of their home including the kitchen and an area with a pool table, while “Devil Eyes” by Hippie Sabotage played.

Another popular TikTok of Mason’s included his epic rendition of his aunt Kylie Jenner’s “Rise & Shine.” The eldest son of Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick mouthed along to Kylie’s now-viral one-liner, which she sang to daughter, Stormi Webster in a 2019 YouTube video. The quick moment from the lengthy vlog went viral and took over the internet.

Another Kardashian you can expect to see on TikTok is North West. Earlier this month, Kimye’s oldest child joined Caiden Mills’, TikTok page. She appeared in a video that showed the duo dancing and lip-syncing to “Oh Nanana” by Ronde R300.