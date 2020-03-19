Amid a worldwide pandemic, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez lifted fans’ spirits by participating in a TikTok dance trend! JLo’s twins Emme and Max, along with A-Rod’s daughters Natasha and Ella, joined the fun.

TikTok is growing to become celebrities’ favorite pastime during quarantine! Jennifer Lopez, 50, enlisted the help of her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44, and his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, to complete the “Baby Come Give Me Something” TikTok dance challenge as the family stayed safe at home in Miami on March 19! The challenge involves shimmying to the chorus of Wiz Khalifa’s 2017 song “Something New,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The family lined up in single file, with A-Rod in the front to kick off the challenge. The dance train ended on JLo, who showed off her iconic dance moves while looking ageless as always without a drop of makeup on. “When the whole fam agrees on a TikTok,” JLo captioned the cute clip, which Alex shared on his own Instagram. It drew positive comments from fans, such as “Best Family.”

In Florida (where JLo and A-Rod live), no mandatory orders have been issued to quarantine or self-isolate amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, it did impose a 30-day shutdown of bars, clubs and restaurants on March 17. To adjust, JLo’s son stood in as a server for an adorable TikTok shared on March 17! With four million followers under her belt, JLo has become a TikTok queen as of late. She participated in another TikTok challenge called “Flip The Switch” on March 8, which A-Rod joined her for! The couple stood in front of their bathroom counter and when Drake sang “I just flipped a switch,” their outfits also switched. We think A-Rod looked glam in JLo’s turtleneck white dress.

JLo even created her own challenge, the “#JLoTikTokChallenge,” after her iconic Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 2! The pop star asked fans to recreate certain parts of her choreography, and the results were great. JLo should create a new TikTok challenge: stay at home!

As the coronavirus outbreak drives celebrities inside their homes, they’re using the time spent indoors as an opportunity to bond with their families and film TikToks. Mariah Carey, 49, was one of these celebrities, who rapped to a remix of her “Fantasy” track with eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe while the trio washed their hands for a TikTok on March 13. Meanwhile, Ashley Tisdale demonstrated a self-quarantine workout on the same platform: dancing to her High School Musical hit “We’re All In This Together.” Now’s the time for dancers stuck at home (ahem, JLo) to shine!