Brielle Biermann’s Dark Hair Makeover: She Shows Off Jet Black Locks — See Before & After Pics

New hair, who dis? Brielle Biermann went over to the ‘dark’ side to live out her full ‘Kim Possible’ fantasy with the help from some long, luscious, dark locks.

Call her, beep her, if you wanna reach her — but don’t call her Kim Possible. Instead, call Brielle Biermann Shego because the Don’t Be Tardy star felt like a supervillain in a series of photos she uploaded to Instagram on Sept. 20. “Dark haired bitch and she look like Shego (she do),” the 23-year-old woman captioned the gallery. She also included a string green-and-black hearts, the same color as the Kim Possible nemesis’s outfit (Brielle, it should be noted, was wearing what looks to be a tie-dye crop-top.) In Brielle’s Instagram stories, she tagged her stylistChrissy Rasmussen – who shared pictures of Brielle’s dark makeover to her Instagram.

“Hot fudge sundae // Wavy or straight?” asked Chrissy, while showing Brielle’s dark hair both straight and wavy. It seems Brielle went with wavy, and her fans approved of this new look. “Somebody call the power company to check that meter!!! Because it’s reading HOT [fire emoji] IN THAT CORNER,” commented celebrity chef Tracey Bloom. Tana Mongeau said that she “loves” Brielle, while others referred to her as “Kween,” said she was giving them “hair dreams,” and that the look was amazing. “Dark hair goals! You make me want my extensions again.”

A day before Brielle got her dark extensions, she had a brief photoshoot with her little sister, Kaia Rose Biermann. “When your 6-year-old sister pulls thru as your photographer,” Brielle captioned the shots of her brown hair. The pictures were pretty fab. Perhaps this means Kaia is destined to be a fashion photographer? If that’s the case, we can’t wait to see how she shoots Brielle’s new look.

Brielle Biermann before her dark hair makeover (Mega)

Kaia and her twin brother, Kane Ren Biermann, were left behind when the Brielle joined her mother,  Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 42, and stepdad Kroy Biermann, 35, for dinner with the Stallones on Sept. 17. The Real Housewives star met Sylvester Stallone, 74, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and daughters Sistine Stallone, 22, and Sophia Stallone, 24, for a meal at Fia Restaurant. Everyone – from Sly to Kim – wore protective face masks. Brielle even coordinated her mask to match her black pumps.

Brielle didn’t share any social media photos of this dinner, and considering what happened when she posted pics from Kroy’s 35th birthday party, that might be a good thing. Fans criticized Brielle after she posted pictures of her sitting in her stepfather’s lap. However, she had a simple clap-back to haters who said it was inappropriate. “Honestly bc I had no where [sic] else to sit. (W)e were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa. It was comedy,” said Brielle.

 