Brielle Biermann, 23, Bonds With Sistine, 22, & Sophia Stallone, 24, On Night Out With Famous Parents — Pics

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Famous families, the Stallones and the Zolciak-Biermanns, had a double dinner date with daughters Brielle Biermann, Sistine, and Sophia Stallone stunning in cute tops.

Brielle Biermann, 23, joined her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 42, and step dad Kroy Biermann, 35, for dinner in Santa Monica on September 17 — and it was a double date! A-list Hollywood family, the Stallone’s, also joined the trio for a meal at Fia Restaurant, and everyone was dressed to the nines. Sylvester Stallone, 74, walked hand-in-hand with wife Jennifer Flavin while daughters Sistine Stallone, 22, and Sophia Stallone, 24, arrived in tow! The longtime family friends all wore protective face coverings, amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, however they appeared to be in high spirits as they posed for a sweet snap together.

Former reality star Kim showed off her taut midriff as she flashed her abs in a cute orange crop top. The long-sleeved satin blouse had a plunging neckline, and she teamed the top with high-waisted light wash denim jeans and a white handbag. Meanwhile, her beau, who recently celebrated his 35th birthday, opted for an all-back ensemble much like his stepdaughter who wore a long-sleeved black crop and high waisted black jeans.

The Stallone sisters were seen grabbing dinner with Brielle Biermann and their parents. Image: BACKGRID

Brielle kept the monochromatic theme going as she donned a black protective face mask and pointy toed pumps. Sisters Sophia and Sistine looked chic in a tube top and ripped jeans, and a floral tank top with a black leather skirt respectively. Both girls also opted for strappy pumps, and donned blue face masks.

The group stepped out in West Hollywood. Image: BACKGRID

It comes just two weeks after the duo spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively, and dished on their family’s workout routine. “I do about an hour to an hour and a half [in the gym] a day,” Sistine said, revealing they have followed in their parents’ fitness footsteps. “We are all big workout fanatics so all five of us will be in the gym at 10:30 in the morning. It’s a lot of fun. Most of the time, we’re taking a lot of dance breaks, but it’s really fun.”