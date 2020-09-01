Exclusive Interview
Sistine & Sophia Stallone Reveal The Unusual Workout Advice Their Dad Sylvester Gives Them Daily

Sistine Rose Stallone (C) poses with her sisters Scarlet Rose Stallone (L) and Sophia Rose Stallone (R) pose for photos prior to the premiere of '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 August 2019. '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' will be released in US theater on 16 August. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, premiere ? Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2019
Sylvester Stallone heads to the beach with his daughters Scarlet and Sophia and his wife Jennifer Flavin. Stallone puffed on a cigar and kept his feet wet as he had a great time in Malibu. 15 Aug 2020 Pictured: Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, Sophia Stallone and Scarlett Stallone. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA694410_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Sylvester Stallone's daughter's Scarlet Rose and Sophia Rose Stallone do lunges together during an outdoor workout session in West Hollywood. Pictured: Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sophia Rose Stallone BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin along with daughter's Sistine and Scarlet Rose grab dinner at Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills. The family celebrated daughter Sistine's 22nd birthday by having dinner as a family during the pandemic. Both Sylvester and wife Jennifer had face masks on as they left from the Italian restaurant. 28 Jun 2020 Pictured: Sistine Stallone. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA684636_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Sistine and Sophia Stallone reveal EXCLUSIVELY to HL the odd workout their father, Sylvester Stallone, tries to get them to do whenever they get in the gym.

“I do about an hour to an hour and a half [in the gym] a day,” says Sistine Stallone, along with sister Sophia Stallone, when speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. The daughters of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin dished on their family’s workout routine following the launch of their new podcast, Unwaxed. It should come as a surprise that Sistine, 22, Sophia, 24, and sister Scarlet Stallone, 18, have followed in their parents’ fitness footsteps. “We are all big workout fanatics,” said Sistine, “so all five of us will be in the gym at 10:30 in the morning. It’s a lot of fun. Most of the time, we’re taking a lot of dance breaks, but it’s really fun.

“I put a lot of emphasis on wellness and fitness,” says Sophia. “We all eat very healthily. We always work out. It’s not because you’re trying to get to look a certain [way], it’s because we just love cooking and we love working out together. We find it very fun, and we feel our best when we do it. Especially now in quarantine, we have the time for it.”

It doesn’t hurt that these girls have a fitness icon as a father. Even at 74-years-old, Sly remains as ripped as ever, and he’s been a huge asset in helping Sophia and Sistine stay in shape. “Definitely,” Sistine tells HollywoodLife. “My dad had us doing deadlifts and throwing shotput at around 10 years old, so it’s definitely something that has been embedded in us.”

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, Scarlet Stallone, Sistine Stallone, and Sophia Stallone attended the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017. (Sipa USA via AP)

Though, sometimes, Sly’s fatherly help doesn’t always land, especially when he tries to recast Rocky with his daughters. “When we’re in the gym, he always tries to get us to throw a punch,” adds Sistine. “It always ruins the flow of my work out. Like, ‘come on, dad. Later, later.’ But another thing now is he’s very into yoga. And he’s always trying to get me to do it with him so he can prove how hard it is and that I can’t keep up with him. I’m like, ‘Okay, Dad. You’re right. You can hold the downward dog pose longer than me.'”

The thought of John Rambo doing a vinyasa sequence might leave some minds blown, but Sophia adds that her dad does have some great pointers when it comes to working out. Actually, his biggest piece of advice right now is to not put so much stress on your body and really relax,” she tells HollywoodLife. “I feel like when you overwork out sometimes, it can really get too hard on your body. So, if you … are doing yoga or you’re going on long walks, it’s important [to relax], and my dad always reminds us to not go too hard 24/7.

Scarlet, Sistine, and Sophia Rose Stallone attended the Los Angeles Premiere ’47 Meters Down Uncaged’ on August 13, 2019 (Sipa USA via AP)

To get in shape, it takes more than having Rocky Balboa as your personal trainer. As Sophia said, the Stallones like to eat healthily, and the sisters shared their diet with HollywoodLife. “Normally in the morning, I will have a small snack before I work out,” says Sistine, “and then my little sister [Scarlet] makes the most incredible oatmeal. So, she’ll make us either oatmeal or a protein smoothie. Then, for lunch, I will have a veggie wrap, and we also love to bake but will bake a lot of healthy alternatives.”

“So we’ll eat dessert for lunch except it’s healthy,” said Sophie. “A banana bread-type thing but made extra healthy,” says Sistine, adding, “And for dinner will have protein and vegetables and of course, after dinner, we’ll have to have our ice cream.” “We eat three meals a day, plus dessert,” chimes in Sophia. “That’s partly why we work out so hard — so that we can do that.”

Sophia and Scarlet’s trainer, Kevin Mejia, also shared some of the sisters’ routines with HollywoodLife. They conquer some of the toughest exercises in the gym with ease. We focus sessions on consistent toning and core work. They love the bands, but never shy away from weights,” he told us EXCLUSIVELY. Sly should be proud.

Listen to more of Sophia and Sistine Stallone’s adventures on the new PodcastOne podcast, Unwaxed, available wherever you find on-demand audio.

 