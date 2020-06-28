See Pics
Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Sistine, 22, & Scarlet, 18, Stun In Leather Outfits On Family Night Out
As lockdown restrictions ease, more celebs have been spotted dining out! Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sistine & Scarlet looked incredible when they stepped out for dinner with dad.
Sylvester Stallone and his family are making the most of California’s loosening lockdown restrictions. The legendary Rocky actor stepped out with his third wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters Sistine, 22, and Scarlet Rose, 18, for dinner at Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills. The family outing appeared to be in celebration of big sis Sistine’s 22nd birthday on June 27 — and they certainly dressed to impress. The birthday girl wore high waisted black leather pants with a baby pink corset-style bustier and a black leather jacket. Her highlighted golden brown hair was tousled in loose curls and she accessorized with multiple silver necklaces, a small black handbag and towering black pumps.
While Sylvester and Jennifer were snapped wearing face masks while leaving the Italian restaurant, both Sistine and her younger sis went sans-protective gear. Scarlet Rose looked equally stylish in a leather jacket which she wore over a black lacy bustier, similar to her sister’s. She wore dark-wash grey jeans and carried a leopard print handbag as she stepped out with her hair styled in a super straight, sleek look.
The trio of sisters, which includes Sophia, 23 (who wasn’t pictured at dinner with the fam), have long been serving up some serious style inspiration. They’re also pros at making us laugh, and during quarantine they enlisted their parents to dress up with them as the characters from Netflix’s buzzy series Tiger King. Donning costumes that made them look like Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic, and more, the family couldn’t have looked more spot on or more wild! “Quarantine has made us go Tiger King,” Sylvester’s wife, Jennifer, captioned her series of photos, which featured the family taking a selfie, sitting alongside each other, and even the three girls and Sylvester posing side by side. Sistine simply captioned her series of images with “Tiger King” in all capital letters.