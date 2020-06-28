Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Sistine, 22, & Scarlet, 18, Stun In Leather Outfits On Family Night Out

As lockdown restrictions ease, more celebs have been spotted dining out! Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sistine & Scarlet looked incredible when they stepped out for dinner with dad.

Sylvester Stallone and his family are making the most of California’s loosening lockdown restrictions. The legendary Rocky actor stepped out with his third wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters Sistine, 22, and Scarlet Rose, 18, for dinner at Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills. The family outing appeared to be in celebration of big sis Sistine’s 22nd birthday on June 27 — and they certainly dressed to impress. The birthday girl wore high waisted black leather pants with a baby pink corset-style bustier and a black leather jacket. Her highlighted golden brown hair was tousled in loose curls and she accessorized with multiple silver necklaces, a small black handbag and towering black pumps.