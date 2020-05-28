Sylvester Stallone Leaves Silly Comment On Daughter Sophia’s, 23, New Pics

Sylvester Stallone only wanted to compliment his ‘absolutely fantastic’ daughter, Sophia’s, painting but made a major typo in the process! The actor quickly went back to the comment section of the Instagram post to rectify his error, which you have to see to believe!

Sylvester Stallone is many things — an actor, writer, director, husband and father! But of his many titles, a ‘tech wiz’ is not one of them. On May 27, the Rocky actor, 73, took to his 23-year-old daughter, Sophia‘s, Instagram account to show just how proud he was of his daughter’s beautiful painting skills! In the carousel post that Sophia shared, the young starlet stood in front of her stunning painting, which featured cascading colors of red, yellow, blue pouring into one another. More photos revealed Sophia’s process for creating the painting, while her caption detailed how her dad played a big part in the making of her masterpiece. “Felt like painting so I borrowed dad’s art supplies,” Sophia captioned the collection of images. Ever the doting dad, Sylvester couldn’t stay away from the comment section, which is where he made his major error!

After seeing the beautiful photos, the Oscar-nominee quickly took to the comment section and wrote his first compliment to his daughter. “That is absolutely fantastic,” Sylvester wrote. “You’ve got talent young lady!” But as Sylvester signed his message, he added one too many vowels to the word “dad,” signing off with “dead!” Seeing his mistake, Sylvester went right back to the comment section to clear up any confusion. “This stupid recording device! I meant ‘DAD,'” the exacerbated father-of-five wrote. Even though he made the error, Sylvester has still proven to his three girls that he is most definitely the father-of-the year.

While the actor, his wife Jennifer Flavin, 51, and three daughters — Sophia, Sistine, 21, and Scarlet, 17 — have been safely quarantining together amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they have found plenty of creative ways to stay entertained that go beyond Sophia’s stunning painting. In a set of March 31 posts to Instagram, the Stallone-Flavin family showed off their knack for cosplay by dressing up as subjects from the Netflix docu-series Tiger King. Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic, and more individuals from the show were represented in Sistine and Jennifer’s posts, making for one on-point photo-op taken in the family’s home!

It’s definitely been fun to see what the Stallone sisters have been up to with their famous folks during their time at home. The sisters are often photographed together or with their loving mom and dad on the red carpet of premieres and special industry events. In 2017, the sisters served as the Golden Globe Ambassadors during the Golden Globe awards. Sylvester was absolutely over the moon with his daughters’ distinction. Fortunately he was able to share with attendants just how proud he was of his girls, and didn’t have to stress about making a typo on his “recording device!”