Sistine Stallone looked stunning on the red carpet at the LA premiere of her new film, ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged,’ as she posed alongside her two gorgeous sisters, on August 13.

Sistine Stallone, 21, stole the show when she arrived on the red carpet at the LA premiere of her highly anticipated new film, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, on August 13. Sistine looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a bright blue skintight, long sleeve sequin mini dress, which hugged her petite frame perfectly. The entire mini dress was covered in ombre sequins with a more sheer blue on the bodice and a darker blue mini skirt. Sistine paired the mini with simple black ankle-strap sandals, diamond hoop earrings, and gorgeous loose beach waves. Not only did Sistine look fabulous, her sisters, Sophia, 22, and Scarlet, 17, also looked amazing. Sophia opted for a skintight black bodycon dress with a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage. Just under her chest was a cutout sheer panel, while the rest of the frock hugged her toned figure, and another cutout panel lined the hem of the skirt. As for youngest sis, Scarlet, she opted to wear an adorable black floral mini dress. Scarlet’s mini was smocked and skintight, with a sweetheart neckline and ruffled hem at the skirt. Meanwhile, the long sleeves of the dress were completely sheer with poofy shoulders. All three sisters topped their looks off with black ankle-strap sandals.

Aside from the Stallone sisters, also in attendance was the other star of the film, Corinne Foxx, 25, daughter of Jamie Foxx. Corinne also opted to wear sequins for the big night, but instead, she opted to wear a skin-tight midi dress. The bodice of the dress featured a white satin sweetheart neckline with an underwire bra and black spaghetti straps. Meanwhile, the rest of the dress flowed out into a figure-hugging skirt. The bright orange sequin midi skirt started just below her chest, cinching in her super tiny waist, while the rest of the skirt flowed down to the middle of her calves. She topped her look off with gorgeous gold dangly earrings and black strappy heels.

All of the girls looked gorgeous at the premiere, and we love seeing all the Stallone sisters together. Just recently, all three girls were on a family vacation together in Croatia, when they posted tons of selfies in sexy little bikinis.

No matter where the Stallone sisters go, whether it’s a big red carpet premiere or it’s just to the beach in a bikini, the sisters always manage to look fabulous.