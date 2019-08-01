See Pic
Sistine Stallone, 21, Sizzles In Green Gown With Thigh High Leg Slit On The Red Carpet — Pics

Sistine Stallone looked gorgeous in a green velvet dress at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association banquet. She showed off a ton of leg, thanks to the gown’s mega high slit.

Sistine Stallone brought some serious Christmas in July vibes to the red carpet. Sylvester Stallone‘s 21-year-old daughter donned a green velvet gown for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association banquet in Los Angeles on July 31.

The actress looked incredible in the dress, which featured a turtleneck and a ruched bodice. The gown also had a thigh-high slit which showed off an ample amount of leg. Sistine paired the look with silver earrings, a dark green clutch, and glittery silver heels.

Sistine’s beauty look was just as on point as her outfit. She was glowing, thanks to highlighter and contour. She also rocked a cat eye and a nude lip. Her blonde locks were kept down in loose waves for the event at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

But Sistine wasn’t the only daughter of a superstar at the event. Jamie Foxx‘s daughter Corrine Fox was also in attendance, and even posed with Sistine for a few photos. The 25-year-old actress was already well acquainted with Sistine due to their costarring roles in the upcoming movie 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. The film is set to be released on Aug. 16.

The two beauties star alongside John Corbett and Nia Long in the thriller. The movie is a sequel to 2017’s 47 Meters Down starring Mandy Moore and Claire Holt.