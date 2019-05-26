Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sistine, 22, Dazzles In Skintight Gown At Cannes Closing Ceremony

Sistine Stallone stepped out with parents Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin to attend the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on May 25 and the trio shined on the red carpet.

Sistine Stallone, 20, proved she’s all grown up when she looked radiant in a strapless ivory sequined gown while she attending a screening of The Specials at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in France with her parents, Sylvester Stallone, 72, and Jennifer Flavin, 50. The young beauty posed confidently on the red carpet with some of her wavy locks pulled back as her actor father showed off a dark blue blazer over a white button-down shirt with a bow tie and tan pants, and her mother showed off a strapless black gown with a gold belt.

This is the second time that Sistine got a lot of attention at the popular festival. On May 24, she attended her dad’s career tribute event in a figure-flattering long-sleeved metallic gold gown with a plunging neckline and she looked stunning. She chose to keep her hair down and parted in the middle for the appearance and posed for eye-catching photos with Sylvester and Jennifer before heading into the Grand Lumiere where they were showing a sneak peek of Rambo V – Last Blood, which Sylvester co-wrote.

As the daughter of one of America’s most famous and successful actors, Sistine has had the opportunity to attend many lavish events over the years so her Cannes experience was just one example of that. She also had the chance to hold the title of Miss Golden Globe along with her sisters, Sophia, 22, and Scarlet, 17, in 2017, and as a working actress herself, she definitely seems comfortable stepping in the spotlight.

Sistine will star in one of her first roles as Nicole in the upcoming horror film 37 Meters Down: Uncaged. It will be released this summer.