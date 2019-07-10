Sophia Stallone Reveals Toned Abs In 2 Sexy Striped Bikinis While On Vacation In Croatia — See Pics

Sophia Stallone is having a fabulous time on a family vacation in Croatia & she looked stunning when she showed off her toned figure in two super sexy striped bikinis!

Sophia Stallone, 22, is not shy when it comes to showing off her fabulous figure in a sexy swimsuit, and that’s exactly what the daughter of famed actor, Sylvester Stallone, did while on vacation. Sophia has been enjoying her time in the sun while in Croatia, and for the past week, she has been flooding her Instagram page with a slew of sexy bikini photos. The star took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 10, to post a photo of herself standing on the side of a boat while posing in a powder blue and white striped bikini. Her abs looked insanely defined in the two-piece, while the top was a light blue with one large white stripe across the front. Meanwhile, the top featured a scoop neckline that was low-cut and super revealing. She paired the top with the matching bottoms, which also featured one large white stripe, and were high cut on the sides, showing off her amazingly tanned, toned legs.

Just one day ago, on July 9, Sophia posted yet another bikini photo, where her body looks absolutely flawless. She opted to wear a colorful rainbow striped bikini while sipping a drink and the top was also super low-cut, with a V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage. She paired the top with the matching striped bottoms which sat high up on her hips, showing off her lean legs.

These are just two of the many sexy bikinis Sophia’s been rocking on vacation with her sisters, Sistine, 21, and Scarlet, 17. Sistine and Scarlet have also been on a roll with their bikini pics and they looked just as fabulous in their suits. Just two days, Scarlet opted to wear a bright neon yellow ribbed bikini top, which is right on trend, considering yellow is the hottest color of the summer. Meanwhile, Sistine, opted for a bold neon pink bikini, which is also super trendy, as neon is one of the biggest fashion trends of the season.

All three sisters have been looking fabulous in their sexy little bikinis and we seriously loved all of Sophia’s striped swimsuits. Click through the gallery above to see more amazing photos of the Stallone sisters.