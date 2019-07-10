Sistine, 21, & Scarlet Stallone, 17, Glow In Stylish Bikinis On Family Trip To Croatia – See Gorgeous Pics

Sistine and Scarlet Stallone toured a cave in matching sporty bikini tops amid their getaway to Croatia, where the Stallone family also found itself in the middle of a thunderstorm!

Sistine and Scarlet Stallone, 21 and 17 respectively, inherited their father Sylvester’s adventurous spirit. They hopped on a paddle board and toured a sea cave in Croatia, and Sistine shared photos from the outing to her Instagram on July 9! The actress rocked a hot pink sporty bikini top along with cheeky leopard bottoms, while her sister wore a similar top in a blue and white print with matching bottoms. While Scarlett smiled for the camera, Sistine spit water at her sister — even celebrity siblings who collectively share 1.5 million followers are just like your brothers and sisters.

Sistine and Scarlett also wore bikinis once again — Sistine in pink, Scarlett in yellow — to chill on their yacht, as seen in a July 7 post. Sistine has been on a bikini roll, as she also sizzled in a snakeskin set to visit Vis Island in Croatia, and donned a white triangle bikini top to relax on the yacht. In reaction to the latter post, Scarlett commented, “woah she hot 🤒.” It’s fitting that Sistine is spending all this time in the ocean, seeing that she’s making her acting debut in the upcoming shark thriller 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.

But the vacation itinerary wasn’t all Instagram-friendly photo ops! Hours after Sistine posted her latest bikini photo below, the Stallone family experienced a thunderstorm — right on the yacht! Sistine and her other sister Sophia, 22, teamed up to deliver a “weather report” for Sistine’s Instagram Story. In the middle of pouring rain, thunder and merciless wind, Sistine joked that there was a “light drizzle” and she was “not worried” before she and Sophia proceeded to scream. Ah, experiencing natural disasters in the middle of family vacations — celebrities really are just like us!

A getaway to the Balkans couldn’t have arrived in better time, because there were plenty of reasons to celebrate. Sistine just rang in her 21st birthday on June 27, while the family celebrated Sophia’s graduation from the University of Southern California the month prior.