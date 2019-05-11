Sylvester Stallone Is ‘So Proud’ Of Daughter Sophia, 22, On Her Graduation Day – Sweet Pics

Congratulations to the new graduate! Sylvester Stallone marked the important moment in his daughter’s life on his Instagram account.

He is ‘so proud!’ Sylvester Stallone, 72, posted a series of photos on his Instagram account on May 10 in honor of his daughter graduating from University of Southern California. He posed with daughter Sophia, 22, as she proudly wore her cap and gown, and graduated from the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. In the first pic, the father and daughter smiled for the camera, and in the second, they looked at each other lovingly.

The famous actor said in the caption, “Our daughter SOPHIA graduates from USC !!!! An absolutely amazing day for us all. So proud!!!!” His daughter replied in the comments below, “Love you dad!! Couldn’t have done this without you and mom!!💛♥️” Sophia’s mom, Jennifer, 50, also posted in honor of her daughter’s graduation. She said on her post, “Congratulations Sophia! You have a gift that no one can ever takeaway! So incredibly proud to be your mom!❤️💛❤️💛❤️ #usc.”

Sophia’s younger sisters, Sistine, 20, and Scarlet, 16, also came to the commencement celebrations. They posed for photos with Sophia, which Jennifer also posted on her account.

While we don’t know what Sophia will choose to do next with her life, we’re sure she’s so happy and proud of her accomplishments. Having her family by her side for one of the most important days of her life must mean a lot, and we bet Rocky himself couldn’t be prouder of his oldest daughter! We can’t wait to see what Sophia does next in her career.