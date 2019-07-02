See Pic
Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sophia, 22, Looks Like Her Sister Sistine’s Twin In Stunning Dinner Pic

Sylvester Stallone has some seriously beautiful daughters and they look so much alike. In a new photo Sophia, 22, looks like she could be 21-year-old sibling Sistine’s twin.

Sylvester Stallone‘s adult daughters are gorgeous but sometimes it’s so hard to tell them apart. 22-year-old Sophia shared an Instagram photo of herself on June 30 wearing a sexy, low-cut black dress while standing up against a black bar. She’s perfectly made up with rosy cheeks, red lipstick and flawless makeup around her brown eyes. She has her hair in loose honey blonde curls in a pic she captioned “I look like I’m waiting for Dracula.”

With her high cheekbones, perfect nose and stunning eyes, Sophia looks like she could be 21-year-old sister Sistine‘s twin. The girls are close in age with Sistine celebrating her birthday on June 27 and their features are nearly identical. Thankfully Sistine just dyed her hair a much lighter blonde color recently to it’s finally easier to tell them apart. Sistine had the same honey colored locks that Sophia has when she accompanied her dad to the Cannes Film Festival in May and in some pics it was hard to tell which daughter was on his arm.

Both girls definitely got their looks from their former model mom Jennifer Flavin, 50, as their resemblance to their mother is uncanny. They look nothing like their 72-year-old tough guy action hero dad. While Sistine seems to be breaking into acting and is a social media influencer with over a million followers, Sophia just graduated from the University of Southern California on May 10 from the Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism. Though the beauty like her sibling boasts over a million IG followers as well.

Sly was so happy attending her ceremony, posting an IG photo of his eldest daughter in her cap and gown and holding her degree in the air. He captioned it: “Our daughter SOPHIA graduates from USC !!!! An absolutely amazing day for us all. So proud!!! @sophiastallone.”