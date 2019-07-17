Sistine Stallone & Sisters Float In Bikinis While On Epic Family Vacation — See Pic

Sistine Stallone & her sisters looked gorgeous while they floated in the middle of the ocean in their bikinis while on a family vacation in Croatia.

The Stallone sisters are at it again! Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet, the daughters of famed actor, Sylvester Stallone, are having an amazing time on their family vacation in Croatia, and have been rocking bikinis every day. The girls looked amazing while floating in the middle of the ocean wearing bikinis, and Scarlet posted the photo on July 16, with the caption, “let us be.” Sistine, 21, looked gorgeous as she rocked a light pink bikini, while Sophia, 22, went with a yellow floral two-piece, and Scarlet, 17, rocked a gorgeous turquoise bikini. For the past week, the girls have been showing off their fabulous figures in a slew of sexy bikinis and they look amazing.

Sophia took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 10, to post a photo of herself standing on the side of a boat while posing in a powder blue and white striped bikini. Her abs looked insanely defined in the two-piece, while the top was a light blue with one large white stripe across the front. Meanwhile, the top featured a scoop neckline that was low-cut and super revealing. She paired the top with the matching bottoms, which also featured one large white stripe, and were high cut on the sides, showing off her amazingly tanned, toned legs. Meanwhile, on July 9, Sophia posted yet another bikini photo, where her body looks absolutely flawless. She opted to wear a colorful rainbow striped bikini while sipping a drink and the top was also super low-cut, with a V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage. She paired the top with the matching striped bottoms which sat high up on her hips, showing off her lean legs.

Sistine and Scarlet have also been on a roll with their bikini pics and they looked just as fabulous in their suits. Just a few days ago, Scarlet opted to wear a bright neon yellow ribbed bikini top, which is right on trend, considering yellow is the hottest color of the summer. Meanwhile, Sistine, opted for a bold neon pink bikini, which is also super trendy, as neon is one of the biggest fashion trends of the season.

