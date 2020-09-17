Brielle Biermann, 23, Claps Back After She’s Trolled for Sitting On Her 35-Year-Old Stepdad Kroy’s Lap

All Brielle Biermann wanted to do was wish Kroy Biermann a happy birthday, but after haters tried to shame her for sitting on her stepfather’s lap, Kim Zolciak’s daughter had to shut them down.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most amazing father & man I’ll ever know,” wrote Brielle Biermann, 23, while sharing two Instagram pictures in honor of Kroy Biermann’s 35th birthday. “I couldn’t imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self! I’m so proud of you and all you’ve accomplished [heart emoji] we had too much fun last night i forgot to post yesterday.” The young reality television star posted two pictures from Kroy’s celebration – one with just her and her stepfather, and another that added Brielle’s mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 42. In both shots, Brielle is sitting atop of her stepfather — which raised some fans’ eyebrows.

“Honey, No sitting in stepdaddys lap, Don’t you know better?” one person asked, with another commenting, “you shouldn’t be on his lap!” “Well, that’s creepy,” another person remarked. Instead of letting this hate get her down, Brielle delivered a simple, honest clap-back for all these would-be trolls. As for why Brielle was on Kroy’s lap, she said, “Honestly bc i had no where [sic] else to sit. (W)e were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa. It was comedy.”

Kim married Kroy – who, it should be noted, Brielle referred to as “dad” in her Instagram post — in November 2011. Two years later, the former Atlanta Falcons player adopted Brielle and Kim’s other daughter, Ariana, 18, in 2013. “In order to keep balance, you have to have priorities,” Kroy said in an interview with E! News at the time. “Our careers are our priorities, our kids, our health, our happiness…Before Kim, and before the girls and before the boys, I lived a pretty regimented life. I’d wake up, eat breakfast, go to work, come home…it was pretty normal. Now, my house isn’t going to be as clean as it was before, but it’s not important. Those things are not important, and it’s all about prioritizing and understanding.”

“I don’t know if I could love anybody else’s children as much as Kroy loves the girls,” added Kim. “I just don’t know if I have it in me.” Six months before they tied the knot, Kim and Kroy welcomed their son, Kroy Jr. She gave birth to son Kash Bierman in 2012, and twins Kane and Kaia in 2013.

It seems that Brielle has learned well from her mother when it comes to shutting down haters. Kim had to deliver her own clap-back on Aug. 26 after sharing an Instagram video of her alongside her eldest daughters. Some trolls accused the women of having fake teeth, which prompted Kim to reply, “Umm, nobody has fake teeth, sweets. God given [kiss emoji.]”