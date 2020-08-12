Kim Zolciak Claps Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of Getting Plastic Surgery During Quarantine

Kim Zolciak did not mince words when it came to responding to haters on her Instagram story who said she ‘altered’ her face while in quarantine! See the ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star’s full response!

Word to the wise: do NOT come for Kim Zolciak! The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, took to her Instagram story on August 11 and doled out some harsh words for trolls who accused her of getting plastic surgery while she is in quarantine. “If you b**ches could only behave for, I don’t know, a week on my Instagram,” Kim began her video response, clearly in the comfort of her home rocking a makeup free face with her glasses on.

“Listen, I live a f**king dream — great husband, healthy amazing kids, I’m healthy, three successful companies my own TV show; I don’t really give a f**k if you think that my face looks altered, because I want to know who’s getting a f**king altered face during quarantine, sweetie,” she continued. “I want to know who’s getting a f**king altered face when they’re on blood thinner.”

But Kim’s response didn’t end there. “Please tell me a plastic surgeon that’s gonna to touch my face, please,” she said directly to her camera. “If you find one, let me f**king know. Anyway bitter b**ches, listen, find Jesus, find some f**king positivity in your life stop being f**king nasty because some of you are f**king ugly.”

After she shared those scathing words, Kim went on to observe, “it is often the ugly ones that are ‘Christ lovers’ that comment nasty sh*t on my page. Just wanted to share that food for thought.” Yikes! While this recent clap back was really something to witness, Kim is no stranger to defending herself on social media.

In fact, after sharing a sultry swimsuit snap capturing her backside on June 3, Kim went to her comment section to address one follower who said, “Kim sweetie the photoshopping is out of control.” Kim, naturally, was ready to fight back, and simply responded with, “hey sweetie watch my story to calm your nerves.” Kim has been forthcoming about her health and body over the years, but clearly, she is always more than ready to take on those who cross the line!