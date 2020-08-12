Watch
Hollywood Life

Kim Zolciak Claps Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of Getting Plastic Surgery During Quarantine

kim zolciak
SplashNews
Kim Zolciak 2009 VH1 Divas at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York , America - 17 Sep 2009 The cream of the world's female singing talent flocked to New York last night for the 2009 VH1 Divas. And it was a new class of young divas who stole the show, which took place live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The likes of Leona Lewis, Adele, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Kelly Clarkson were all in attendance. Meanwhile, Cyndi Lauper, Liza Minnelli, Sheryl Crow and Jordin Sparks all also appeared in the show. The first hour of "Divas" showcased solo performances by many of the young divas, while the second half was dedicated to duets between new and older generations. Paula Abdul was host for the evening and she wasted no time in poking fun at her American Idol replacement Ellen DeGeneres - at one point donning a blonde wig and the presenter's signature suit and tennis shoes look.
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Wilford Harewood/Bravo TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5869245a) Kim Zolciak Real Housewives Of Atlanta - 2009 Bravo TV USA Television
Kim Zolciak 'The Wendy Williams Show', New York, America - 26 Apr 2012 At the Wendy Williams Show to talk about her new show Don't Be Tardy For The Wedding
Kim Zolciak Jessica Alba and Andy Cohen Leaving 'Watch What Happens Live', New York, America - 13 Aug 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Kim Zolciak did not mince words when it came to responding to haters on her Instagram story who said she ‘altered’ her face while in quarantine! See the ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star’s full response!

Word to the wise: do NOT come for Kim Zolciak! The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, took to her Instagram story on August 11 and doled out some harsh words for trolls who accused her of getting plastic surgery while she is in quarantine. “If you b**ches could only behave for, I don’t know, a week on my Instagram,” Kim began her video response, clearly in the comfort of her home rocking a makeup free face with her glasses on.

“Listen, I live a f**king dream — great husband, healthy amazing kids, I’m healthy, three successful companies my own TV show; I don’t really give a f**k if you think that my face looks altered, because I want to know who’s getting a f**king altered face during quarantine, sweetie,” she continued. “I want to know who’s getting a f**king altered face when they’re on blood thinner.”

But Kim’s response didn’t end there. “Please tell me a plastic surgeon that’s gonna to touch my face, please,” she said directly to her camera. “If you find one, let me f**king know. Anyway bitter b**ches, listen, find Jesus, find some f**king positivity in your life stop being f**king nasty because some of you are f**king ugly.”

kim zolciak
Kim Zolciak seen out and about. She took to her Instagram story on August 11 to clap back at trolls who accused her of ‘altering’ her face during quarantine [SplashNews].
After she shared those scathing words, Kim went on to observe, “it is often the ugly ones that are ‘Christ lovers’ that comment nasty sh*t on my page. Just wanted to share that food for thought.” Yikes! While this recent clap back was really something to witness, Kim is no stranger to defending herself on social media.

In fact, after sharing a sultry swimsuit snap capturing her backside on June 3, Kim went to her comment section to address one follower who said, “Kim sweetie the photoshopping is out of control.” Kim, naturally, was ready to fight back, and simply responded with, “hey sweetie watch my story to calm your nerves.” Kim has been forthcoming about her health and body over the years, but clearly, she is always more than ready to take on those who cross the line!