Kim Zolciak’s Lips Look Bigger Than Ever As She Pouts In New Selfie: ‘I Like All Things BIG’

Kim Zolciak’s latest selfie highlighted the ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star’s lips that had recently been ‘touched up.’

The bigger the better! Kim Zolciak, 42, revealed that she lives by this mantra after sharing a photo taken amid golden hour on Aug. 4. The Don’t Be Tardy star’s juicy pout was the focal point of this sun-soaked selfie, but her caption focused on everything she has to be thankful for in life.

“I like all things BIG! Lips, Tits, Personality and Pay checks [heart emojis] (BIG hair, houses etc),” Kim captioned the photo. She continued, “My nose is a little crooked, my heart is huge, my mind is creative, my thoughts are positive, my goals are intense, my beliefs are mine, my spirituality is proven, my hubby [Kroy Biermann, 34] and kids [Brielle, 23, Ariana, 18, Kroy Jagger Jr., 9, Kash, 7, Kaia, 6, Kane, 6] are my life, my handful of friends are the greatest, I’m a believer in your thoughts create your reality … I’m blessed beyond measure and I LOVE MY LIFE!”

Kim was bursting with good vibes! She concluded on an especially positive note, writing, “I think because I love my life so much each day it gets better and better! It’s Beyond my wildest dreams! THANKFUL & GRATEFUL [heart emojis].”

Although Kim is counting her many blessings, she admitted that she and her daughter, Brielle, weren’t “overly happy” with their lips while appearing on the May 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (which you can watch above). “It’s a work in progress,” Kim admitted. This “work” included filler and botox touch-ups for Kim!

“Atlanta opened up, and my doctor had a baby, so Brielle and I were her first [clients after],” Kim explained to host Andy Cohen. “She did my Botox and touched up my lips a little bit. I get migraines, in general, so the Botox really helps me in the back of my neck, so that’s kind of my goal.” Kim revealed that the doctor also “touched up” her eldest daughter’s lips, although Brielle’s fillers were “mostly gone” at the time. Brielle injected just a “tad” of fillers into her pout in Feb. 2020, a month after dissolving the original fillers. Kim underwent the same combination of procedures at around the same time.

“So I jumped on the Brielle Biermann bandwagon as well. Had my lips dissolved and then Dr. [Thuy] Doan refilled them kind of to, like, make them perfect,” Kim revealed on her Instagram Story in Feb. 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.