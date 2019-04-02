Kim Zolciak Shows Off Smaller Chest In Hot Pink Bikini 7 Mos. After Breast Reduction

Kim Zolciak’s looking hotter than ever after her breast reduction surgery, and she’s flaunting it! The mom of six hit the beach in an ultra-skimpy bikini that showed off her incredible figure.

Kim Zolciak Biermann is still feeling fab seven months after undergoing breast reduction surgery! The Don’t Be Tardy star, 40, flaunted her hot body on Instagram, posting a pic of herself walking on the beach in a hot pink bikini. While the focus of the pic was her five-year-old daughter, Kaia Biermann, she did acknowledge that she was looking pretty fierce in the pic, giving a shoutout to her plastic surgeon in the caption! Kim wrote, “I prayed for you Kaia.. I got buy one get one free 😉 👫 God’s greatest gift 🙏🏼 wasn’t surprised .. TWINS run heavy on my Mom’s side!! and a HUGE thank you to @dr.hochstein love my smaller boobs ❤️”

She’s a riot. Kim’s body is insanely gorgeous. The mom of six — yes, six — has flat abs that any 20-something would dream about, a totally firm butt, and a perfectly lifted chest. And she’s totally happy with the way she looks, too. Kim opened up about her decision to get breast reduction surgery during the September 26 episode of her House of Kim podcast. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained that having larger breasts was seriously affecting her health, and she had finally had enough by September 2018. ‘It’s like, you know what? I’m 40, I’m tired,” she said. “My back was hurting me and it wasn’t proportionate. I almost felt like I was hunching my back a lot… to not really show them off.”

Kim’s not shy about showing off her body on Instagram, whether it’s through selfies or these hot bikini pics. You know why? She loves herself! Kim appeared on Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow‘s podcast last December, and explained, “I really, genuinely, love Kim,” she said, referring to herself in the third person. “I’ve worked really hard to kind of be a positive person, encourage other people, you know, be an incredible mom and wife, and it’s a work in progress every day for me. But I genuinely do love who I am. And I think with that comes confidence.” Amen!

Other people who love Kim’s looks? Her fans and her friends, duh! Her pink bikini Instagram has thousands of supportive comments. Dancing With The Stars host Erin Andrews wrote, “Hawwwwwwt 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”. Hard agree.