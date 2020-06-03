Kim Zolciak Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Photoshopping New Swimsuit Pic: ‘Watch My Story’

Kim Zolciak looked fitter than ever in a sexy white one-piece from her swimwear line Salty K! The star quickly corrected a troll who suggested she was editing her photos.

Kim Zolciak, 42, is getting “salty” — no pun intended. The mom-of-six took to her Instagram comments after one of her followers accused her of photoshopping her latest swimsuit pic, which was posted on Wednesday, June 3. “Kim sweetie the photoshopping is out of control,” the fan wrote, prompting the Don’t Be Tardy star to clap back. “hey sweetie watch my story to calm your nerves,” she suggested, pointing them to a video of her in the same swimsuit.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked incredible as she showed off her toned torso and legs posing in the fitted white one piece from her line Salty K. “Everything but the kitchen sink,” she captioned the sexy image, also showing off her lengthy blonde blocks. Kim didn’t stop at the first troll who suggested she photoshopped the image, writing back to someone who commented, “Yessss one leg is bigger than the other,” with a laughing-crying emoji.

Kim responded, “sure is because the pic was taken close and one leg is back,” along with the same emoji. Snarky! On story, Kim playfully jumped up and down on a trampoline, clearly showing off the same toned body in her photos. “Double lined thick Italian luxury fabric,” she wrote, plugging her Salty K line. “Not transparent when wet,” she added.

The KAB Cosmetics founder looked so glam for the at-home pool session, rocking a perfect blowout as she soaked up the sun! The reality star accessorized with gold bracelets and a chic pair of black sunglasses. Trolls aside, the gorgeous photo racked up a whopping 64,939 likes, including one from Kimora Lee Simmons!

The Baby Phat founder added two heart eye emojis in the comments, along with several other fans were dying to know Kim’s fitness secrets. “Looks amazing what are the leg treatments you use to tighten your legs,” fan @heather.rents.atl asked. “lol I run a lot and danced almost all my life…that’s it babe,” Kim explained. “You look amazing! I can’t believe you have 6 kids,” another added. “The wine gets girl!!! I’m sure you look amazing,” Kim sweetly responded.