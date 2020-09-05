See Pic
Brielle Biermann Rocks $69 Amore & Sorvete Yellow Bikini While Striking Fierce Poses In The Water

Summer may be over, but Brielle Biermann is still thriving in the sunshine! The reality star shared a new snap of herself posing on the beach in a barely-there yellow bikini.

Brielle Biermann has flaunted her toned figure in a series of new Instagram snaps taken on the beach. The 23-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star took to social media on September 5, proving summer isn’t over just yet. She wore a barely-there yellow bikini by Amore & Sorvete, which retails for $69, and accessorized with brown shades. She quoted rapper Tyga‘s song “Slidin'” in the caption, writing, “spicy know she spicy wet wet like a pisces.”

The brunette beauty laid in the ocean for the sultry snap allowing her long tresses to fall over one shoulder in the first pic, before changing positions to lay on her side in the second pic. She offered the camera a subtle pout, with her noticeably smaller lips. Brielle famously had her oversized lip fillers dissolved earlier this year. Nowadays, she’s rocking a more natural looking pout and she opened up about it back in May.

Brielle shared a new snap of herself on the beach. Image: SplashNews

“I’ve been going to Dr. Thuy Doan in Atlanta lately. I dissolved my lips with her in January. I had them plumped up just a little again at the end of January. We’re doing it really slow. Just a little at a time,” she told Us. “I look at photos from last year and I’m like ‘Why didn’t any of my friends tell me?’ Cause I see comments from fans or followers and I’m like ‘They’re just haters, like being rude.’

“But my friends I’m like, ‘You guys are terrible. Why did you not tell me that my lips looked crazy?’ They were like ‘Well, they weren’t bad.’ But when you look back, it’s like ‘Okay wow. They really are that excessive,” she said, adding, “I like the way I look. I just never had lips. It was an insecurity of mine since I was really young and the second I turned 18 I went and got them done and I just didn’t know when to stop.”