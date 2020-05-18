Kim Zolciak Reveals Daughter Brielle, 23, Got Her Lips Done Again: ‘There’s A Fine Balance’

During her May 17 appearance on ‘WWHL,’ Kim Zolciak revealed the latest work that her daughter, Brielle, got done on her lips after dissolving her fillers.

Brielle Biermann, 23, may have had her lip fillers dissolved, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t still getting them touched up! The 23-year-old’s mom, Kim Zolciak, 41, appeared on the May 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and admitted that both she and Brielle aren’t “overly happy” with their lips at the moment. “It’s a work in progress,” Kim explained. “But [Brielle fillers] are pretty much gone.” However, during the After Show, she specified the work that Brielle is still getting done to perfect her pout.

“Atlanta opened up, and my doctor had a baby, so Brielle and I were her first [clients after],” Kim said. “She did my Botox and touched up my lips a little bit. I get migraines, in general, so the Botox really helps me in the back of my neck, so that’s kind of my goal.” When Andy Cohen asked if Brielle also got Botox during the trip to the doctor, Kim clarified, “Brielle did her lips. She touched up her lips. She wanted to outline the actual lip itself. There’s a fine balance. Brielle’s 23, honey. She’s going to do, no matter what, what she wants to do.”

Brielle first removed her lip fillers back in January after years of plumping up her pout. However, just over a month later, she admitted that she had re-injected her lips “just a tad,” since she felt they were uneven. She shared a photo of the results and gushed that she “couldn’t be happier” with them.

Additionally, Brielle has also been sporting much darker hair in recent months. She’s joked on Instagram that she looks like a “completely different’ person with her new look. But, even despite the changes, she’s still totally her mom’s twin!