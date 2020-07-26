Rebel Wilson Shares Sexy Bikini Pic & Calls Herself The ‘Hot Tub Fine Machine’

Rebel Wilson dropped jaws when the Australian native left little to the imagination in her bright and teeny bikini!

Well hello there! Rebel Wilson, 40, beat the heat in the best way possible when she spent her day lounging in her pool on Saturday, July 25. The Pitch Perfect star looked absolutely fabulous in her green bikini that she paired with stunner shades and a blue hat while striking a very sexy pose for the camera. “Hot Tub Fine Machine (ps reminding you I have TWO university degrees),” she captioned the sexy photo while referencing the hilarious comedy Hot Tub Time Machine. Fans were impressed regardless of whatever she had to write as they flooded her comments section with nothing but compliments for her.

Rebel has no doubt been someone we have kept an eagle eye on this year as she’s been nothing short of remarkable when it comes to her weight loss transformation. The iconic funny lady has been keeping her millions of followers up to date with her progress by posting a bunch of amazing workout videos and sultry pics of her in outfits that easily show off her slimmed-down figure.

She’s not only dodged the dreaded quarantine 15 that has been affecting millions of others stuck inside during self-isolation but has gone the complete opposite in the process. Rebel has radiated beauty in so many ensembles including ones of her in workout gear to the classic little black dress which has left fans stunned each time she posts something to her social media.

Rebel is one of many known names that have beaten the battle of the bulge this year. Oscar and Grammy winner Adele, 32, had her own viral moment happen when she appeared unrecognizable in a gorgeous photo in May after she dropped over 100 pounds.

Another one who snuck up on us is Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Christopher (who he shares with ex Maria Shriver). The 22-year-old, who is rarely seen out, appeared noticeably slimmer compared to how he used to look while exiting a health food store in July 2020.