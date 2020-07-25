Christopher Schwarzenegger: 5 Things To Know About Arnold & Maria Shriver’s Youngest Son

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver’s youngest son Christopher is much more private compared to his older siblings.

Christopher Schwarzenegger popped up on our radars again after he was spotted sporting a very slimmed down look in Los Angeles on July 24, 2020. The 22-year-old, who is rarely seen out, looked much trimmer compared to his previous outings where he exited a health food store in a grey t-shirt, red shorts and sneakers. He appears to have been working on areas like his arms, shoulders and midsection, something that his famous father has made a career off of that has spanned decades. But there is so much more to know about Christopher than just his new figure.

Here are five things you should know about him.

1: Famous Family. Christopher is the baby of his four siblings as he was the last to arrive during his parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver‘s marriage. They welcomed him into the world in Los Angeles on September 27, 1997.

2: Baby Bro. He has a lot of well known names in his family that go beyond his superstar parents. His sister Katherine, 30, is about to give birth to her first child with husband Chris Pratt, while his older brother Patrick, 26, has had a major history dating famous ladies including the one and only Miley Cyrus.

3: He Had A Bad Surfing Accident In His Teen Years. It was reported back in 2011 that Chris suffered big time after he had a surfing accident at the age of 13. It apparently left him with broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

4: College Grad. Arnold was all proud father after Chris graduated from the University of Michigan earlier this year. “Christopher, you are a champion and I love you,” the famous action star wrote on Instagram. “I know your graduation from Michigan wasn’t the big celebration you dreamed about for years, but walking across a stage isn’t what makes me so proud of you: it’s your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking, and your selflessness that make me burst with pride. I can’t wait to watch you keep climbing and succeeding.”

5: He Is Not Active On Social Media. Chris’ low profile goes beyond him not being seen in public. He does not have any social media accounts as of July 2020 which is a huge contrast compared to many of his family members.