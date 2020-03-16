Watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Coronavirus PSA With His Farm Animals & Fans Are Obsessed

Leave it to Arnold Schwarzenegger to have the best PSA. While feeding his miniature pony and donkey, the 72-year-old actor urged fans to stay home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, is practicing social distancing with his precious miniature pony Whiskey and adorable donkey Lulu. The Terminator actor and former governor of California urged fans in a new video to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. “The important thing is that you stay home because there’s a curfew now,” Arnold says. “No one is allowed out, especially for someone who is, like, 72 years old.”

During his PSA, he constantly plays with his adorable farm animals. “Lulu loves carrots, Whiskey loves carrots. I just had my little bit of vegan food,” he adds. “You see that’s what we do. We don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants, we don’t do anything like that anymore here. We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu. We have a good time. We get entertained.”

He continues to encourage social distancing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, which currently has no vaccine. As of March 13, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) is reporting more than 1,600 cases in the United States. “No more restaurants. Forget all that. Public gatherings, restaurants, large gymnasiums, out the window. We stay home,” he says. Arnold is perfectly content being at home with Whiskey and Lulu. He also snapped a photo with Whiskey and Lulu after taping the PSA and made it his new profile picture on Instagram and Twitter.

Fans were all about Arnold’s PSA amid the scary coronavirus outbreak. “For some reason, and I can’t pinpoint exactly why, but this was the most comforting coronavirus advice I’ve absorbed so far. Leave it to the damn Terminator to actually make me feel GOOD about a freaking global pandemic,” one fan tweeted in response to Arnold’s video. Another fan tweeted, “@Schwarzenegger Good advice. I love you! And Whisky and Lulu!” Outlander star Caitriona Balfe retweeted Arnold’s video and wrote, “Listen to dad. And Whiskey and Lulu.”