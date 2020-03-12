‘Riverdale,’ ‘Fast & Furious 9’ & More: All The TV & Movies Delayed Or Canceled Due To Coronavirus

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, Hollywood is being hit hard. Movies have started changing their release dates and production on fan-favorite TV shows has been delayed. Here’s what you need to know.

The Coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak has already done so much damage. There have been more than 100,000 infections reported worldwide with a death toll well over 4,000. Everything from schools, daily workflow, travel, sports engagements have been hit with the effects of the virus. Now, Hollywood is feeling it, too. And it’s not just projects that are being halted — some of our favorite stars have been diagnosed with the virus. Stars like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the Coronavirus. The Oscar winning actor took to his own Twitter account on March 11 to share the devastating news with his followers. Subsequently, production on Tom’s latest project, an untitled Elvis Presley project, is being halted as he is in quarantine. But Tom isn’t the only one under the effects.

More projects for the big and small screen are feeling the pressure to move release dates or halt production due to serious health concerns. On March 12, John Krasinski took to his own Twitter account to share with fans that his film, A Quiet Place Part II, would also be delayed. More movies and TV shows like Riverdale, Fast & Furious 9, and The Morning Show have each been hit with the unfortunate news that they, too, would have to make adjustments due to the global pandemic. Here is each project affected so far.

Riverdale (TV) — Riverdale was in the process of shooting season four in Vancouver, Canada, when it was reported that one of the crew members came in contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. As a result, the production company, Warner Bros., decided to completely halt production on the series fourth installment.

The Morning Show (TV) — Apple’s award-nominated series is on a two-week hiatus due to concerns of the spreading Coronavirus. Although no one in the cast or crew have exhibited signs of the disease, they are taking precautions to ensure the health of their team.

Survivor (TV) — Filming for season 41 of Survivor was set for the end of March in Fiji. CBS, however, has made the decision to halt production given travel constraints and the unpredictable spread of the virus.

Amazing Race (TV) — Season 33 of the reality competition series has come to a halt, as well. Although no one involved with the show has been directly impacted, CBS is maintaining the move as a precaution.

Fast & Furious 9 (Film) — The ninth movie in the Fast & Furious franchise has been pushed all the way back to a 2021 release date as a result of the Coronavirus. Not only would the release affect box office, it would also put audiences, cast, and crew in danger traveling for premieres abroad and going into crowded theaters.

A Quiet Place Part II (Film) — Star and screenwriter John Krasinski took to Twitter with a message for fans: “due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time…I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together.” A specific release date has yet to be announced.

No Time To Die (Film) — Daniel Craig‘s final showing as James Bond has been pushed until November 2020 instead of it’s March 4 release date.

Peter Rabbit 2 (Film) — The late March/ early April release date for the sequel of the James Corden-led film has been pushed to August worldwide.

We will continue to update this post as more news breaks.