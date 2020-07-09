When Rebel Wilson puts her mind to something, she sees it through! The actress has been on a health journey while in quarantine, and she’s never looked happier.

Rebel Wilson has flaunted her slimmed down figure — and she absolutely radiated confidence! The actress, 40, showed off her huge weight loss in a new Instagram pic on July 9, which saw the Aussie icon get all dressed up in a chic black ensemble. The Pitch Perfect star rocked a black blouse, and black trousers with matching loafers embossed with the letter ‘P’. She also donned an oversized studded handbag, which she held as she leaned against the wall in front of an incredible Sydney backdrop.

“Honey I’m home (where I’ve been for months) x #givencyantigona,” she captioned the snap. Rebel also gave us total hair envy, as she rocked a bouncy blowout with stunning curls. The star has been incredibly busy devoting herself to rigorous workouts while still working on new projects for fans to enjoy. She’s been sharing the results of her hard work at the gym, and even giving fans a glimpse at some of her exercises she’s been doing around Australia — including when she did laps up and down the steps of the iconic Sydney Opera House!

She’s been very candid about her healthy journey to lose weight over the course of the last few months, explaining during her June 13 interview with Australia’s Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa that she’s “been trying to work on my mind, listen to a lot of podcasts about it and trying to learn and grow. Because it is half in your mind as well. It’s been going well though. Hopefully by the end of this pandemic I’ll be ripped!”

She also teased a Pitch Perfect-related project earlier during quarantine — much to the delight of fans! Rebel memorably played Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect and reprised her role for the 2015 sequel and later in the third film in 2017. Not only did the film give Rebel a platform to show off her comedic talents, but it also gave her the opportunity to show off her musical ability!