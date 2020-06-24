Rebel Wilson Looks Incredible In A Plunging Red Dress While Teasing ‘Pitch Perfect’ Surprise: See Insta

Rebel Wilson showed off her healthy weight loss in a gorgeous red dress, while teasing for a fan that she and her ‘Pitch Perfect’ co-stars ‘have been working’ on something for fans!

Rebel Wilson continues to look as radiant as ever following her healthy weight loss, and she showed off the results of her hard work at the gym in a new Instagram post she shared on June 22. In the photo, Rebel looked gorgeous in a fitted red dress with a plunging neckline while she was seemingly filming a new project. The Aussie actress, 40, gave the camera a sly look, with her blonde hair pulled up in a high ponytail and her makeup done naturally to accentuate her natural beauty.

“The show must go on,” Rebel captioned the image with a red heart emoji. But longtime fans of the star have been wondering if another show — or in this case film — that Rebel was a part of will see a fourth installment! One fan bravely took to the comment section of Rebel’s post and asked, “Pitch Perfect 4 pls! Tell the amazing nerds,” along with a big-eyed emoji and red heart emoji.

Rebel thoughtfully wrote back to the fan, saying that the cast “may have been working on something super small together to put out for you guys to spread the ‘love’ x.” Naturally, fans were so excited by the prospect of seeing Rebel belting out tunes with the Bellas once again and reprising the role that helped skyrocket her to fame in 2012!

Rebel memorably played Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect and reprised her role for the 2015 sequel and later in the third film in 2017. Not only did the film give Rebel a platform to show off her comedic talents, but it also gave her the opportunity to show off her amazing singing skills! The films are beloved by devoted fans across the globe, many of whom have been waiting to see if the Barden Bellas will reunite one more time.

Luckily, outside of any possible Pitch Perfect projects, Rebel has kept busy by focusing on her health and documenting her weight loss journey. The actress’s own Instagram page has become dedicated to posts featuring Rebel showing off the results of her work in the gym, or featuring her doing rigorous workouts in her native Australia! Regardless of what’s on the horizon for Rebel, fans cannot wait to see what she shares next from her life and her work!