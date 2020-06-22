Rebel Wilson Reveals Slimmed-Down Figure In Tight Exercise Gear After ‘Crushing’ Sunday Workout

As Rebel Wilson continues working toward her weight loss goal, she shared a new, full-body photo of herself after an intense workout on June 20.

Rebel Wilson, 40, is looking better than ever these days, and she showed off her weight loss in a new Instagram pic on June 20. In the photo, Rebel is wearing an all-black workout outfit, while standing on a couch and making muscles with her arms. “Sunday workout: Crushed it,” she captioned the pic. The results of Rebel’s recent intense workouts were on full display, as her back was to the camera and her slimmed-down figure could be fully seen.

Throughout the last several months, Rebel has been keeping fans updated on her health and fitness journey. She’s shared videos of her workouts, while also showing off the progress she’s made in full-body pictures. The actress has lost 40 pounds, and recently admitted that she’s planning to continue working towards her resolution of making 2020 the “year of health.”

When it comes to being healthy, Rebel admittedly has more to focus on than just keeping active. “I’m not only working on the physical side, I’m working on the emotional side,” she explained in a recent interview. “I’m a bit of an emotional eater. So I’ve been trying to work on my mind, listen to a lot of podcasts about it, trying to learn and grow. Because it is half in your mind as well! It’s been going well, though.”

Earlier this month, Rebel put her weight loss on full display by rocking a plunging blue dress and posing for gorgeous photos on Instagram. The ensemble showed off her much thinner waist, and Rebel looked stunning in the outfit. She rocked the look to do press for her show LOL Australia, which she’s been heavily promoting on social media, as well.

Rebel has admitted that she doesn’t have a clear-cut ‘weight loss goal’ in mind. Instead, she’s just focusing on staying healthy and keeping herself in shape as the months go on. Well, whatever she’s doing is definitely working!