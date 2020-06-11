Rebel Wilson put her impressive weight loss on display in a cheeky yet very sexy new photo!

G’day mate! Rebel Wilson, 40, lit up her home country of Australia with her latest set of Instagram snaps posted on Thursday, June 11. The Isn’t It Romantic star remained semi-incognito in the first pic where she covered her eyes by wearing a fancy oversized hat. Things changed completely in the next photo where she showed off not only her tiny waist but her amazing backside in a curve-hugging sweatpants ensemble while she gazed into the beautiful Sydney Harbor distance. “Australia you cheeky possum!” she jokingly wrote as the caption.

Fans lined up her comments section with nothing but compliments for the blonde bombshell over how incredible she’s looking as of late. “You look amazing!!,” one gushed. “Strong and fit! I’m on the same journey and seeing your progress is an inspiration to me to keep up the hard work.” Others took note of her “super cute buns” that were easily seen in the 2nd snap.

Rebel has been documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram for months. The funny actress gave fans a lot to look at when she raced up and down the Sydney Opera House stairs alongside some yummy looking hunks (who were shirtless) in early May. They did this intense workout a total of 30 times!

Her slimmed down figure has looked simply incredible in so many outfits that she’s modeled for her millions of followers. She was the embodiment of elegance and sophistication while posing the house down in a little black dress on IG in late March.

Rebel also joked about wanting to become the next Australian Bachelorette in a recent interview. It would, however, come with a hefty price tag. “My price is $20 million so I don’t think [Channel 10, the network it airs on] can afford it… I’m not going to expose myself publicly in that way for a low price,” she joked.