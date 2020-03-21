Rebel Wilson, 40, Shows Off Her Impressive Weight Loss In A Little Black Dress

Rebel Wilson had a closed-down Disneyland to herself as she celebrated her milestone 40th birthday with friends just before going into quarantine!

Rebel Wilson, 40, is looking better by the day. The actress has been actively showing off her incredible weight loss over the past few months, and we are so thrilled for her! Rebel once again showed off her new, slimmed down figure in a formfitting black dress by Australian label Karengee in a pic posted on Saturday, Mar. 21. In the candid snap, Rebel smiles as she holds a gorgeous navy blue and gold birthday cake that reads “Happy Birthday Rebel” while sporting a festive pair of sequin Mickey Mouse ears (complete with a faux-cupcake). The boat neck cut and three-quarter sleeve length sleeves perfectly complimented her figure.

“Am still digesting this cake,” Rebel began her caption, attaching a hilarious drool face emoji. “What are you guys up to?” she then asked her seven million followers. The photo was a throwback to her celebratory Disneyland trip two weeks ago, where she was joined by close friends including Property Brother Drew Scott, actress Carly Steel, and TV host Marissa Montgomery. The Happiest Place on Earth pulled out all the stops for the How To Be Single star, allowing her to celebrate the big 4-0 in their ultra-exclusive 21 Royal Suite! The luxurious apartment — previously named the Disneyland Dream Suite — is located above the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and features every amenity one could dream of. While the fantasy room was previously closed to the public, anyone can spend a night in the park for the exorbitant price of $15,000.

Rebel, still showing off her slimmed down figure, posted a number of other photos and videos from the special day! “LIVE UPDATE: The streets of LA be like,” she captioned a hilarious video of her and her friends riding scooters around the park after hours. “(ps. obviously not live, I’m at home rationing toilet paper like everyone else …miss everyone and sending you guys love ❤️),” she clarified. “Sometimes you just have to hot model at Disneyland’s Main Street at 2am,” she captioned another pic rocking a Mickey Mouse print hoodie and Disneyland logo sweatpants.

The Aussie has been proudly showing off her body since declaring 2020 to be the “year of health” in an Instagram post from New Year’s Day. “Rebel has never been happier, she looks and feels amazing, all her hard work has paid off,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife just two weeks ago. “She’s not done, she’s feeling unstoppable. At the beginning of the year she vowed to make this year all about being healthy, and she’s really stuck to that resolution and is reaping the benefits in every way.” We have to say, she’s been glowing in all her photos and looks happier than ever!