Rebel Wilson Teases Becoming The Next Australian ‘Bachelorette’: ‘I’ve Turned Into Such A Romantic’

Rebel Wilson revealed she’d love to become Australia’s next ‘Bachelorette’ but it would come with a very hefty price tag!

Rebel Wilson, 40, is just like millions of others when it comes to her reality television guilty pleasures. “I’ve turned into such a romantic. I’m not ashamed to admit that I watch and love shows like The Bachelor and Bachelorette,” she confessed in an interview with News.com.au on Saturday, June 6. It was then that she revealed her desire to be the next Bachelorette down under, but there’s one major problem in the way. “My price is $20 million so I don’t think [Channel 10, the network it airs on] can afford it… I’m not going to expose myself publicly in that way for a low price,” she joked.

The funny lady then got serious about the importance of having someone like her be chosen for such an major reality dating series. “I think it’d be interesting to represent a more real-looking woman as the Bachelorette,” she said. “I think that’d be a really positive message and I think people would find it more interesting.”

Rebel has been turning heads left and right over the past year thanks to her dramatic weight loss that has caught the eye of her millions of followers. The Pitch Perfect star has delighted her fans by stunning in a variety of gorgeous ensembles that easily show off the pounds that she has shed.

One of those outfits happens to be the ever so popular and never out of style little black dress which she rocked in late March while celebrating her milestone 40th birthday with friends in quarantine. Her trimmed down figure even looked simply fabulous in a pair of comfy sweats! Werk Rebel!

She’s also been having a blast in self-isolation by perfecting the art of dance in her own hilarious way. She channeled pop icon Britney Spears, 38, to a remix of her debut single “…Baby One More Time” while rocking a low-cut black top.