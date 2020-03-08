7 Most Shocking ‘Bachelor’ Endings Of All-Time: Colton Chasing Cassie & More

The ending to Peter Weber’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ has been hyped up for weeks, and ahead of the finale, we’re looking back at other seasons that came to a WILD and unexpected finish over the years!

When The Bachelor began, the premise was simple: Meet a group of women, narrow them down, choose one, and propose at the final rose ceremony. However, 24 seasons in, the show has become a LOT less cut and dry. Not all of the seasons have ended in a proposal, and some have finished in quite a crazy fashion! Based on previews we’ve seen, the current season, featuring Peter Weber, seems like it will be just as dramatic. Although, it will be hard for him to beat the way things ended for Arie Luyendyk Jr. during season 22!

Arie proposed to Becca Kufrin at the final rose ceremony, but weeks later, as the season was airing, he realized he still had feelings for his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Cameras were there when Arie and Becca met up for a “getaway weekend”, and they captured the pair’s emotional conversation as Arie revealed his true feelings. Becca was obviously devastated as they broke up. Arie won Lauren back and wound up proposing to her on After the Final Rose. They tied the knot in Jan. 2019 and have a daughter together. Luckily, things worked out for Becca, too — she became the Bachelorette and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen!

Things played out somewhat similarly for Jason Mesnick on his season of The Bachelor. Jason proposed to Melissa Rycroft, but it wasn’t until After the Final Rose that he revealed that he still had feelings for runner-up, Molly Malaney. Melissa was totally blindsided as she watched Jason make his confession backstage. They split, and Jason and Molly eventually made their relationship work. They wound up tying the knot and having a baby girl, too.

Season 23, Colton Underwood’s season, also had a crazy finish. Cassie Randolph made the decision to leave the show during her fantasy suite date, after she found out that her dad didn’t give Colton his blessing to propose. Colton knew he wanted to choose Cassie, so he sent the other remaining women, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, home on the spot. Then, he fought to win Cassie back, and they left the show as a couple, but without getting engaged.

There were even more wild finishes where these came from, though! Click through the gallery above to check out the most shocking endings on The Bachelor over the years!