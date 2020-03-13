Madison Prewett & Peter Weber Break Up 2 Days After Professing Their Love On ‘After The Final Rose’

‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber and Madison Prewett’s vow to take their relationship ‘one day at time’ on ‘After the Final Rose’ lasted two days, as she announced they’ve split up.

The drama from Peter Weber‘s season as The Bachelor is still going on, even though the series finale and After the Final Rose aired on March 10. Madison Prewett has revealed she and the handsome pilot are going their separate ways in a March 12 Instagram post. Peter fought hard to win back Madison after realizing he shouldn’t have proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss. The pair appeared together on ATFR and vowed they were in love and taking their relationship “one day at a time.” Two days later, they’re done!

“So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” Madison, 23, shared in an Instagram post on March 12 next to a photo of the couple together on ATFR.

“I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️” she added.

Pete then confirmed the breakup in his own Instagram post. He wrote: “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

Then he addressed Hannah Ann, whose heart he broke by wanting to pursue Madison after picking the Knoxville native to be his fiancée. “Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best,” he explained. “This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️.”

When Peter and Madison reunited on ATFR, she told him “I fell for you and that never changed. I’ve been struggling with it ever since I got home until now. What I felt for you in Australia has not gone away at all. I know that I still have so much love in my heart for you.” Peter reciprocated those feelings. “I haven’t just fallen out of love with you,” he explained. “Obviously we both hurt each other like crazy, but obviously you’re here right now for a reason.” During The Bachelor finale, Madison had taken herself out of contention for his final rose, and Peter ended up proposing to Hannah Ann. But about a month later, he realized it was a mistake, as he still had feelings for Madison.

One thing is certain….this will make Peter’s mom Barb VERY happy as she did not approve of him picking Madison over Hannah Ann. They even got into it during After the Final Rose, when Barb went on to reiterate that she didn’t think it was going to work out between Madison and her son. “He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” Barbara said, when Peter revealed that he and Madison had decided to take things “one day at a time” in their relationship, even if there are a “million and one obstacles.” “That’s it. All his friends, his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work. We’ve been trying to tell him,” Barb continued. Wow, she was right!