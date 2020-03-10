‘The Bachelor’ Live Blog: The Ending To Peter Weber’s Dramatic Season Is Finally Revealed

Peter Weber’s season has been teased as completely unpredictable, and during the March 10 finale, we’ll finally get to see how it all plays out for him! Follow along as it goes down.

The March 10 finale of The Bachelor picks up with Peter Weber on the day of the final rose ceremony. Hannah Ann Sluss is the only woman left after Madison Prewett decided to leave during her final date with Peter. Despite his heartbreak over what happened with Madison, Peter is confident that he has found true love with Hannah Ann. He meets with jeweler Neil Lane to pick out an engagement ring for Hannah Ann, and opts for a massive, pear-shaped sparkler. Before getting down on one knee, Peter FaceTimes with Hannah’s father to get his blessing to propose, and Mr. Sluss happily approves.

Meanwhile, Hannah Ann is beginning to have some worries about where she stands with Peter. He admitted to having his heart pulled in “two different directions” on their last date, and she fears that he’s not 100 percent sure that he wants to be with her. When Peter arrives at the final rose ceremony, Chris Harrison let’s him know that he’s not sure if Hannah Ann is going to show up, which, of course, completely stresses Peter out.

