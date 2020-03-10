‘The Bachelor’: Peter Weber Proposes To Hannah Ann With Massive Diamond Ring — See Pic

After Madison Prewett left the show, Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during ‘The Bachelor’ finale, and he gave her an absolutely stunning Neil Lane ring to seal the deal!

Hannah Ann Sluss was the lucky lady who Peter Weber chose at the end of season 24 of The Bachelor. After a season full of highs and lows, Peter gave Hannah Ann his final rose, and proposed to her at the last rose ceremony. Hannah Ann was nearly in tears as she excitedly accepted Peter’s marriage proposal, and he placed a gorgeous Neil Lane ring on her finger. The ring was pear-shaped, with a halo of diamonds around the massive enter stone. There were also small diamonds all the way around a silver band. Of course, it looked perfect on Madison’s dainty hands!

Things almost didn’t work out for Peter and Hannah Ann. In fact, just before the rose ceremony, Chris Harrison told Peter that the 23-year-old was having second thoughts. This was after Madison Prewett left the show, as well, leaving Peter completely confused, and in fear that he would end up with no one. However, Hannah Ann eventually showed up, and was thrilled to learn that she was Peter’s final pick. She looked stunning in an angelic white gown at the final rose ceremony, and it was a picture perfect moment.

We can’t blame Hannah Ann for beginning to feel frustrated about how Peter was handling their relationship. She stood by him as he struggled to work things out with Madison after their disastrous fantasy suite date, but by her final one-on-one, Hannah Ann felt like she was putting way more into the relationship than Peter was. She got emotional as she shared her feelings with him, and he admitted that his heart was going in “two different directions” as the season wound down. Hannah Ann flat-out told Peter that it was really difficult for her to hear that he might not be reciprocating the feelings that she had for him.

It certainly came together for Peter and Hannah Ann, though! The two had a connection from the very first night of filming, and Peter even gave Hannah Ann his first impression rose. When Hannah Ann met Peter’s family during night one of the finale, they fell in love with her, and urged Peter to make her his final pick. While many of his relationships throughout the season were plagued with drama, things with Hannah Ann always stayed consistent. Of course, as previews have shown, there’s more to this story, so we’ll have to wait until After the Final Rose to see how everything plays out!