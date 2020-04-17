Rebel Wilson Looks Fit & Fine Showing Off New Figure In Comfy Sweats In Quarantine: See Pic

Rebel Wilson showed off her incredible figure and looked so happy while wearing olive green sweats in a new pic from her quarantine quarters.

Rebel Wilson looks incredible! The 40-year-old Aussie actress showed off her enviable figure while in quarantine, sharing a snap with her 7.8 million Instagram followers. “Hiiiiiiii,” she captioned the April 17 pic. The Cats star rocked an olive green tracksuit, and wore her blonde tresses out in gorgeous waves. She looked super happy and laid back as she looked away from the camera. “Hello stunning lady of sunshine and sarcastic class,” one fan commented on the comedian’s pic. “Wow, you look so gorg,” another wrote.

The actress has been actively showing off her incredible weight loss over the past few months, and we are so thrilled for her! Rebel again showed off her new, slimmed down figure in a formfitting black dress by Australian label Karengee in a pic posted on Saturday, Mar. 21. In the candid snap, Rebel smiles as she holds a gorgeous navy blue and gold birthday cake that reads “Happy Birthday Rebel” while sporting a festive pair of sequin Mickey Mouse ears (complete with a faux-cupcake). The boat neck cut and three-quarter sleeve length sleeves perfectly complimented her figure.

“Am still digesting this cake,” Rebel began her caption, attaching a hilarious drool face emoji. “What are you guys up to?” she then asked her seven million followers. The photo was a throwback to her celebratory Disneyland trip two weeks ago, where she was joined by close friends including Property Brother Drew Scott, actress Carly Steel, and TV host Marissa Montgomery. The Happiest Place on Earth pulled out all the stops for the How To Be Single star, allowing her to celebrate the big 4-0 in their ultra-exclusive 21 Royal Suite!

The Aussie has been proudly showing off her body since declaring 2020 to be the “year of health” in an Instagram post from New Year’s Day. “Rebel has never been happier, she looks and feels amazing, all her hard work has paid off,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife last month. “She’s not done, she’s feeling unstoppable. At the beginning of the year she vowed to make this year all about being healthy, and she’s really stuck to that resolution and is reaping the benefits in every way.” We have to say, she’s been glowing in all her photos and looks happier than ever!