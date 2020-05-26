Rebel Wilson, 40, ‘Working Hard’ To Get Down To 165 Lbs. As She Continues Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Year of Health’ is still going strong! The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star revealed to fans that she has a new weight loss goal that she’s trying to hit: getting down to 165 pounds.

Rebel Wilson is kicking 2020’s butt! The Isn’t It Romantic star, 40, gave her fans an update about her “Year of Health mission” on Instagram, and revealed that she has some new goals in mind, both personally and professionally. And includes getting her weight down to 165 pounds by 2021. She also shared an inspirational message in the May 25 post, telling her followers that when they feel like giving up — push through. “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it,” Rebel wrote on Instagram. “Try and give a little bit of effort each day… I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress… but good things are coming your way.”

“What are your goals this year? I’ll be honest with you guys — with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kgs and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs — but I’m working hard x”. The Cats star accompanied her message with a gorgeous selfie, showing herself leaning over the camera while in her living room with flawless hair and makeup. It appears that this was taken either pre- or post-workout, as she’s wearing a sweatsuit from Victoria’s Secret PINK brand and a bra top.

Rebel’s not kidding when she says she’s working hard. She’s been candid about her weight loss journey on social media, and shares her workouts, like running up and down the stairs of the Sydney Opera House!

Her personal trainer, Jono Castano Acero, actually shared the exact workout she does to achieve such amazing results, EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. It’s an intense, five-round circuit routine, but Jono said that it doesn’t have to be grueling. “As with all my clients I try to make the sessions [with Rebel] enjoyable and engaging. Training is about having fun and getting the work done,” he shared.