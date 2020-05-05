Rebel Wilson, 40, Races Up Sydney Opera House Stairs In Intense Workout With Shirtless Hunks

Rebel Wilson isn’t slacking off from her workouts in quarantine, and she posted a new video of one of the super intense cardio workouts she’s been doing to stay in shape.

After debuting her impressive weight loss earlier this year, Rebel Wilson is keeping up with her workouts amidst the coronavirus quarantine. On May 5, she took to Instagram to share a video of one of the intense exercise routines she’s been perfecting in recent weeks — running up and down the steps in front of the Sydney Opera House! Rebel worked out with her trainer, Jono Castano, and pal, Hugh Sheridan. The group raced up and down the dozens of steps 30 times.

Rebel captioned the video with the details of the workout, and explained that the 30 laps were an improvement, as last week she was only able to do the cycle 25 times. “[Jono] just put me and [Hugh] through an epic Oper House stair challenge workout!” Rebel wrote. “We did 30 laps! Also walked to and from the Opera House as a warm up/cool down. Last week I could only do 25 laps….soooo already improving.” Impressive!

Of course, it probably didn’t hurt that Hugh and Jono were shirtless during the workout — that’s some good motivation right there! Rebel has been sporadically sharing videos and photos of her workouts over the last several weeks, and her slimmed-down figure is proof that whatever she’s doing is working.

Of course, Rebel is also keeping other quality content flooding in on her social media during quarantine, too. She’s recently taken up TikTok, and earlier this week, she posted a video of herself dancing while wearing a see-through mesh shirt on the app. In another TikTok video, she stripped down to just her lingerie and an unzipped sweatshirt for a sexy photo shoot.