Rebel Wilson put her fierce moves on display to one of Britney Spears’ biggest hits in a hilarious new video!

Oh baby, baby! Rebel Wilson, 40, has been lighting up social media over the past couple of months with her sexy selfies that show off her incredible weight loss and humorous clips that have made us giggle with delight. She did a bit of both in her latest video posted on Thursday, May 21, where the Aussie native channeled the one and only Britney Spears, 39. Rebel broke it down to a remix of her legendary single “…Baby One More Time” while rocking a low-cut black top with her blonde hair cascading down both sides of her shoulders.

“Battle me on TikTok if you dare! Work out your own half …but beware I’m batting!” she wrote as the caption to the clip. Rebel was not kidding as she swung a baseball bat around at one point and acted as if she was fighting another person by showing off a bunch of karate-esque moves. It wasn’t all seriousness as she also struck a couple of sultry poses for the camera similar to what Miss Spears has done over her illustrious career. “…Baby”, which first came out in the fall of 1998, was named as the greatest debut single of all time by Rolling Stone earlier this week.

Britney, just like Rebel, has been dancing her heart out during her time in quarantine. The pop icon has provided many memorable moments for her millions of fans to enjoy including one where she broke it down to “Filthy” by her famous ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, 39, in April. He reacted to her clip by leaving a couple of waving hand emojis in the comments section that pretty much broke the internet due to his purely awesome social media move.

The two ladies have been putting their enviable figures on display as well! Britney’s glistening abs looked absolutely fabulous in a crop top and short shorts while she played a game of peek-a-boo for her followers on Thursday, May 14.