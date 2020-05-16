Britney Spears Reveals She Felt ‘Embarrassed’ After Playing Peek-A-Boo In A Sexy Outfit

Britney Spears shared another sizzling video of her working it out after the first version left her feeling ’embarrassed’!

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, again! That was Britney Spears‘ motivation when she did a take two of her posing and smiling for the camera in a new clip posted to her Instagram on Friday, May 15. The “Toxic” singer’s first try was when she played a game of peek-a-boo with her millions of fans while stunning in a crop top and short shorts. “Now you see me, now you don’t!” she captioned the cute footage of her hiding behind a massive hat. The second version, or as she calls it, “part two”, showed the Grammy winner flipping her hair back and forth and acting as if she was walking on a runway. Werk!

Britney revealed that a man name Channel Tres had made the beats for the background audio of the clip after he thanked her for playing his song in the original footage. “Holy crap I felt cool but also embarrassed because the video wasn’t that great,” she revealed while also adding, “I was just bored and liked the song!” Fans loved her energy regardless and talked about how her Instagram account brought them “so much joy” in the comments section.

The mother-of-two’s time in quarantine has no doubt been filled with a bunch of amazing moments for her followers to enjoy. She pretty much broke social media after giving her famous ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, 39, a shoutout while dancing to his track “Filthy” last month. Britney also unveiled a new cover of her 2016 album Glory where she laid in the desert in a barely-there bodysuit.

She recently reunited with her hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, during a “beautiful day” on Thursday, May 14. The attractive duo relaxed in the pool with each of them wearing outfits that expertly highlighted their amazing figures.