Britney Spears’ loyal fans banded together and drove her 2016 album ‘Glory’ back to the top of the iTunes album charts on May 3. And on May 8 the pop princess thanked them in the most iconic way.

Britney Spears, 38, knows what her fans want. To thank her devoted followers for driving her 2016 album “Glory” back to the top of the download charts Britney released never before seen cover art on Friday, May 6 — and it might just be her sexiest pic ever. Britney switched the official cover art that appears with “Glory” on digital services. Now, instead of the original cover, which is a boring head shot, a full body shot of Britney, wearing nothing but a skimpy animal print mono-kini, is in it’s place.

In the provocative photo, shot back in 2016 by David LaChappelle, Britney is lying on her back on the floor of the desert, with a giant prop chain alongside her. The newly released picture is rumored to be the original cover art, before it was cut in favor of something more subdued.

Many of Britney’s fans hated the original too-tame “Glory” cover, so her switch was the perfect way to reward them for driving up her sales all these years later. In the caption of her post Britney acknowledged that her fans wanted a new cover and wrote: “You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn’t have done it without you all”

Britney isn’t the only artist who’s loyal fan base has campaigned to get their lesser known albums into the number one spot in rennet weeks. First Mariah Carey’s 2008 album “E=MC2” made it to the top of the iTunes album sales chart in late April, thanks to her loyal “lambs.” Then it was Madonna’s 1994 album “Bedtime Stories” that received an unexpected push to make it to number one on the charts nearly three decades after its debut.