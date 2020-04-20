Britney Spears Then & Now: See Gorgeous Pics Of Pop Princess, 38, Through The Years

After more than 20 years in the spotlight, Britney Spears has emerged from a teen icon to a sexy adult right before our eyes!

Britney Spears has been in the industry since she was just a kid, and she shot to superstardom in 1999 with her debut song and album. At the time, Brit was just a teenager, and she proved to be the perfect combination of cute and hot, appearing innocent, but also sexy. She’s transformed quite a bit over the years, and we rounded up a bunch of photos from her time in the spotlight over the years to show just how much things have changed between then and now.

Since her very first music video, Britney has been known for putting her rock-hard abs on display. Whether it was in a sexy schoolgirl costume, or a crop top and low-rise pants onstage, Britney showed off a number of ab-baring looks in her beginning years. That soon emerged into a much sexier style, featuring even smaller crop tops, which she often paired with short shorts or tiny skirts. Who could forget when she put her rock-hard figure on display while performing with a SNAKE during the 2001 VMAs?!

Of course, Britney went through a bit of a rough patch in the mid-2000s, but she was able to get through it and make a massive career comeback. In 2012, she even appeared as a judge on The X-Factor. During that time, her style was much more reserved and covered-up, as she was also embracing her role as a mother.

These days, Britney is super into working out and staying fit, and she loves showing off her toned figure on social media. As she’s taking a break from the music industry, she doesn’t often attend many high-profile events at the moment, but uses her Instagram page as a way to keep in touch with her fans. Click through the gallery above to check out more photos of Brit’s transformation over the years.