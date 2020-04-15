Britney Spears Claps Back At Her Haters While Quoting Beyonce In Sassy IG Post: ‘I Am Flawless’

Despite being trolled for some of her Instagram posts, Britney Spears is vowing to continue sharing whatever ‘the heck’ she wants — and she’s been inspired by Beyonce to do so!

Britney Spears is channeling her inner Beyonce to ignore the haters! The singer has gotten some criticism on her Instagram posts, which haters have dubbed as ‘bizarre,’ but Britney couldn’t care less. She proved that she’s ignoring the trolls by posting the following quote to her page on April 14: “Accept yourself as you are. And that is the most difficult thing in the world, because it goes against your training, education, your culture. From the very beginning you have been told who you should be. Nobody has ever told you that you are good as you are.”

In the caption, she added her own inspiring words, as well as a second quote from Bey. “Learning to love you sometimes is the hardest thing to do, and do you know how I show that? By posting whatever the heck I want,” she wrote. “If I want to post a picture with the same outfit three times….I will do so and take note from Beyonce because I am FLAWLESS!!!!!! But seriously keep your mean comments to yourselves.”

While Britney is currently taking time away from music — and, according to her son on Instagram Live, plans to quit for good — she’s been focused on her health and wellness. She’s often posting impressive yoga and workout videos on her Instagram page, while showing off her fit figure in bikinis, crop tops, workout gear and more.

Unfortunately, a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Britney really does not have any plans to put out new music anytime soon. However, she does hope to have a comeback one day. “Never say never about new music because, with the right team, she can do something, but right now, she’s just not in a place to be making new music,” our insider explained. “[She’s focused on] staying on a consistent regimen.”