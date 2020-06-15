Rebel Wilson, 40, Reveals Being An ‘Emotional Eater’ Has Made Sticking To Fitness Plan ‘Hard’

Rebel Wilson is rocking her best body yet, but she’s still not at the weight she wants to be. The actress says she’s had to work on her mind as well as her fitness, as she admitted that she’s an ’emotional eater.’



Rebel Wilson is determined to have her best year ever health-wise, even though the coronavirus quarantine gave the 40-year-old actress a slight bump in the road. Her New Year’s resolution was to make 2020 her “Year of Health,” and on June 13 she told Australia’s Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa radio show how things are going for her six months in. “It’s hard!” she declared. “I theme my years, last year was the year of love and yeah that didn’t work out. So I was determined that this year is the year is health and I’m determined to succeed in this mission.”

At least when it comes to health, the onus is on Rebel to keep working hard and staying focused. Unlike finding love, where it takes another person to make that goal successful. The Australian funny lady told the hosts that while, “It’s been going really good, it’s tough. I’m not only working on the physical side but I am working on the emotional side.” The Pitch Perfect star admitted that going through lockdown was a challenge because she tends to eat when feeling stressed.

“I’m a bit of an emotional eater. So I’ve been trying to work on my mind, listen to a lot of podcasts about it and trying to learn and grow. Because it is half in your mind as well. It’s been going well though. Hopefully by the end of this pandemic I’ll be ripped!” she admitted with a laugh. Rebel shared an Instagram photo one day prior on June 12, showing off her new body and small waist in a black dress, with Sydney’s famous Opera House in the background.

Her Fitzy and Wippa’s appearance wasn’t her only stop of the day where she addressed her eating and fitness goals. Rebel also hit up the morning show Sunrise Australia and admitted, “I’ve been doing a lot of working out, which was hard with the coronavirus restrictions because I had to go out to the park and just lie on the dirt doing my sit-ups.” Since the onset of winter is coming down under, she added that “Now it’s getting cold in the mornings so I’m glad the gyms are reopening.”

On May 25, Rebel shared with fans that her target weight goal is 165 pounds. “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day,” she wrote in an inspirational Instagram message. Rebel was seen in an accompanying photo, wearing a light blue sweatshirt and matching pants while doing a cross-legged plank position inside her apartment.

“I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way,” she continued. “I’ll be honest with you guys – with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs – but I’m working hard.” And looking so great!