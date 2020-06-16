Rebel Wilson Looks Incredible In Plunging Blue Dress After Weight Loss — Gorgeous Pic

Rebel Wilson couldn’t have looked better showing off her fit frame and stunning looks in a new image she posted to Instagram, where the Aussie actress wore a beautiful royal blue dress that cinched her waist perfectly!

Rebel Wilson showed off the results of her hard work at the gym once again with a new post she shared to Instagram, featuring the blonde beauty rocking a plunging blue dress. In the carousel post she uploaded on June 16, Rebel shared two images to her ‘Gram, with the second showing off her fit frame best. The Aussie actress, 40, posed up by her hotel balcony, gazing at the camera with the chiffon fabric of her dress framing Rebel’s figure with ease.

The garment, which hit the actress just at her knees and featured a plunging neckline and flowing sleeves with a gold belt embellishment, was the perfect piece for Rebel to show off her physique, following weeks of exercising. But Rebel wasn’t just all dressed up with no where to go, the busy starlet was promoting one of her new projects! “Press for LOL Australia coming globally June 19 only on Amazon Prime Video,” she began the caption to her post, adding credits for her dress to City Chic Online, hair and makeup to Trudy Joyce Morgan, and styling to Elizabeth Stewart.

While it’s clear the Rebel has been proudly showing the results of her dedication to her fitness regimen, she has confessed that it hasn’t been easy, especially while quarantining and self-isolating. “It’s been going really good, it’s tough. I’m not only working on the physical side but I am working on the emotional side,” the actress revealed during her June 13 appearance on Australia’s Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa radio show.

The Pitch Perfect star went on to explain that, for her, it’s been about being aware of what she’s putting into her body and why. “I’m a bit of an emotional eater. So I’ve been trying to work on my mind, listen to a lot of podcasts about it and trying to learn and grow. Because it is half in your mind, as well. It’s been going well, though. Hopefully by the end of this pandemic I’ll be ripped!”

All over Rebel’s Instagram, the blonde beauty has been sharing with her nearly eight million followers her progress on her fitness journey. Rebel has chronicled her trip running up the stars of the iconic Sydney Opera House, her time out in nature, and her various wardrobe changes with new cuts that wholly compliment her slim frame. As Rebel continues on her fitness journey, we cannot wait to see what she shares next!