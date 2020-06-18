Rebel Wilson Reveals She Was ‘Paid A Lot Of Money’ To Stay ‘Bigger’ Before Losing 40 Lbs.

Rebel Wilson says that she was paid more to stay on the curvier side when it came to getting Hollywood roles. Her revelation comes as she’s on a major weight loss kick.

Rebel Wilson made a name for herself with American film audiences through her role as Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect franchise, beginning in 2012. But since she had a character whose identity was tied to her weight, it wasn’t like the Aussie was going to diet down to an entirely different body. The 40-year-old revealed in a new interview that she was actually paid to stay on the heavier side for roles, but now she’s decided to put her health first.

“It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with why I was overeating. And I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times, which kind of can mess with your head a bit,” Rebel tells UK’s The Sun.

For now she’s not worried about how her recent 40 pound weight loss is going to affect how she is cast in roles. Rebel kicked off 2020 with her New Year’s resolution being that this would be her “year of health.” Rebel explained to the publication, “Weirdly this year was always going to be the year of health. I’ve been naming my years now, and, that’s kind of having these resolutions, but for the whole year.”

“I always thought that I may be psychic and I always felt this year I wasn’t really going to work much,” she continued. Her instincts proved correct, because ever since March, most TV and film productions have shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. While some are beginning to start up again in late June, Rebel is going to continue focusing on fitness and what she eats. She’s even been flaunting her slimmed down figure in Instagram photos. The IG snap below was taken on June 17, 2020. In her face alone the weight loss is noticeable, compared to the photo above from 2019.

“I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits,” she told The Sun. Rebel has been on a promotional tour for her new Amazon Prime show, LOL: Last One Laughing,” and her slimmed down figure and health have been her top talking points.

On June 13 she told Australia’s Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa radio show about how she’s had to struggle to fight off her urge to eat when stressed. “It’s been going really good, it’s tough,” she explained. “I’m not only working on the physical side, but I am working on the emotional side. I’m a bit of an emotional eater. So I’ve been trying to work on my mind. It’s been going well though. Hopefully by the end of this pandemic I’ll be ripped!” she added. Rebel has been working with a trainer and watching what she eats, and already the difference is so noticeable.