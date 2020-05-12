Rebel Wilson, 40, Looks Amazing While Channeling A ‘Lawyer’ In Sleek Black Outfit

In Rebel Wilson’s latest post to her Instagram account, ‘lawyer Rebel’ made her debut as the stunning Aussie actress showed off her fitted monochromatic outfit perfect for a courtroom setting!

Your honor, ladies, gentlemen, and distinguished guests of the court, we’ve reached a verdict; we find Rebel Wilson guilty of flawless fashion! On May 12, Rebel shared a brand new post to her Instagram grid, featuring the stunner in a lawyerly ensemble. In the photo, the Pitch Perfect actress, 40, looked so beautiful and trim in a fitted black suit that showed off her waistline perfectly. Rebel, in a contemplative, scholarly pose, looked off into the distance with her blonde hair framing her face effortlessly. “Somedays ‘lawyer Rebel’ comes out of her shell x and this is what she looks like x,” she captioned the post, crediting Australian company Country Road for the sleek look.

Rebel has always been a stunner on the red carpet and on the big screen since she captured the attention and hearts of audiences with early showings in 2011’s Bridesmaids and 2012’s Pitch Perfect, the latter of which showed off her singing talent. Recently, Rebel flaunted her vocal chords once again during The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II on May 10! Rebel performed the song that was practically meant for her: “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid. The actress had some familiarity with the tune; she played Ursula in The Little Mermaid Live at the Hollywood Bowl in 2016. For Rebel, the performance came effortlessly, with her comedic timing and verve drawing audiences in to the televised family-friendly concert!

When Rebel isn’t flexing her vocal chords, the actress has been working on her fitness to maintain her ideal weight. Naturally, though, Rebel has been doing her workouts the best way she knows how: with a bit of fun! On May 5, Rebel shared a high-speed video from her workout with her trainer, Jono Castano, and pal, Hugh Sheridan. The crew raced up the steps of the iconic Sydney Opera house 30 times, with Jono and Hugh stopping for some pushups here and there. “[Jono] just put me and [Hugh] through an epic Opera House stair challenge workout! We did 30 laps! Also walked to and from the Opera House as a warm-up/ cool down (last week I could only do 25 laps …sooo already improving),” Rebel captioned the clip, set to The Weeknd‘s new hit tune “Blinding Lights.”

Between her professional gigs and staying fit, Rebel seems to be balancing her life with absolute ease! The actress has clearly been putting in the work to stay fit and healthy, and she looks truly happy with her results. Whether we see her on the big screen, small screen, or back on the ‘Gram, we cannot wait to see what this Aussie actress does next!